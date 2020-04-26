Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2019 Global Analysis and 2026 Forecasts

The Global Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report provides a complete analysis of the market. The Report focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, opportunities, future roadmap, and furthermore. The competitive data type analysis includes capacity, market share, profit margin, market growth, consumer consumption, imports, exports, revenue, and etc. Marketing strategies, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

Global Location Based Virtual Reality (VR) Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 15.25% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Key Players

IMAX Corp. (Closed in 2019), Exit Reality, VRstudios Inc., The VOID LLC, HTC VIVE.

Location-based VR allows customers to experience VR at reasonable prices as they not need to require own hardware. An increasing acceptance of VR technology is project to reduce the prices of VR hardware components such as VR headsets and joysticks in the upcoming years. Their rising demand along with the decreasing cost of displays will lead to a decline in the average selling price (ASP) of VR headsets. These factors are anticipated to drive the location-based virtual reality market growth in the near future. The global location based virtual reality (VR) market is driven by increasing implementation of VR technology, significant growth of investment in VR technology and growing popularity of 360-degree content.

Segmentation

On the basis of types, the Location-based Virtual Reality (VR) market is primarily split into:

Hardware (VR Headsets, Controller, etc.)

Software

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

VR Arcades

VR Cinemas

VR Theme Parks

Entertainment Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

