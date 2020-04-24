Touch Probe Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 736 Million by 2025”- New Research

Global Touch Probe Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Touch Probe Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Touch Probe Market is estimated to reach US$ 736 Million by 2025 from US$ 606 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.0%. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 56 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Touch Probe Market:

Renishaw (UK)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Johannes Heidenhain (Germany)

Blum-Novotest (Germany)

Tormach (Australia)

Metrol (Japan)

Marposs (Italy)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

P-Tech Industries (India)

J&M Precision Products (US)

“Optical touch probe market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Touch probes with optical transmission aid in the operations of the machining center more efficiently, thereby reducing cycle times and the percentage of rejects. The compact design of optical transmission touch probe with robust build and resistance to ambient conditions aids its use in rugged manufacturing conditions in the automotive and aerospace industries. The optical transmission touch probe also aids in managing multiple touch probes with the use of single receiver, thus simplifying the machining design system.

“CNC machining center application market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period “

The CNC machining center comprises an automatic tool changer and a table that holds the work piece in place. On the CNC machining center, the machine tool rotates, but the work piece or the product remains at the same place. Machining processes such as milling, drilling, tapping, and boring, which have traditionally been done on conventional machine tools, can be done more efficiently with the help of CNC machining centers.

“APAC to be largest market for touch probe during forecast period”

APAC is expected to lead the touch probe market, in terms of size, from 2020 to 2025. China and South Korea are the major markets for touch probes. Countries in APAC such as China, Japan, and South Korea are home to major automotive manufacturers and suppliers. The demand for automated equipment such as CNC machining in the automotive industry is on the rise. Furthermore, the market of medical devices in the APAC region is in the growth stage.

Competitive Landscape of Touch Probe Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking of Players in Touch Probe Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.2 Expansions and Partnerships

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Contracts and Agreements