Laboratory Filtration Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025 New Report Insights

The Global Laboratory Filtration Market is projected to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2025 from US$ 2.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This report spread across 221 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 169 Tables and 53 figures is now available in this research.

Key Players- Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories). The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period.

“North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period”

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislations regarding the quality of culture media and reagent-grade.

Competitive Landscape of Laboratory Filtration Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Market Share Analysis

4 Market: Geographical Assessment

5 Product Portfolio Matrix

6 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

7 Competitive Situations and Trends

7.1 Product Launches and Enhancements (2016 – 2019)

7.2 Expansions (2018–2019)

7.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations (2017 – 2019)

7.4 Acquisitions (2017 – 2019)

