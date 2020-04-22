Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Global Outlook 2019-2026: Accenture Plc, GEP, Optimum Procurement, Infosys Ltd

MarketInsightsReports present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2026.

Market Key Players:

Accenture Plc, GEP, Optimum Procurement, Infosys Ltd, Aquanima, LLC, Xchanging, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies, Corbus, WNS, IBM Corporation, Genpact Ltd.

The process procurement outsourcing services involves an external service provider to manage a company’s core & non-core buying transactions and expenditures. This supports the company allocate important resources to work on strategic initiatives and handling important business activities. Procurement outsourcing services help companies reduce operating costs, increase savings on investments, and develop businesses.

Segmentation:

On the basis of types, the Procurement Outsourcing Services market is primarily split into:

Category Management

Source Management

Procurement Management

Supplier Management

Procure to Pay

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of the Report

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market make the report investor’s guide.

