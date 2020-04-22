Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies – Forecast To 2026

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market research report provides data and information about the scenario of the industry which makes it easy to be ahead of the competition in today’s speedily altering business environment. Analytical study of this Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report aids in formulating growth strategies to augment sales and build brand image in the market. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market report underlines historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local and regional level. The report also takes into account an analysis of existing major challenges faced by the business and the probable future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market are:

NVIDIA Corporation,

Intel Corporation,

IBM,

Google,

Microsoft,

General Vision,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Medtronic,

CloudMedx Inc.,

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.,

Precision Health Intelligence, LLC.,

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Drivers

Due to imbalance between health workforce and patients, there is demand for improvised healthcare services which is driving the market.

Increase in the partnerships and collaborations worldwide.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

The unwillingness among the medical practitioners to adopt AI technology is other factor which is restraining the market.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare uses software and algorithms which is used to analyze human cognitive functions. In simple words, computer techniques are used by the professional to suggest treatments and to perform clinical diagnoses. Cancer, neurology and cardiology are the major diseases areas that use AI tools. AI tool help to give accurate output to their end- user. Diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine etc. are some of the practices where AI programs are used.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Applications

Robot- Assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

By Technology

NLP

Context Aware Processing

Deep Learning

Querying Method

By End- Use Application

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Lifestyle Management & Monitoring

Virtual Assistant

Drug Discovery

Research

Healthcare Assistance Robots

Precision Medicine

Emergency Room & Surgery

Wearables

Mental Health

By End- User

Hospitals and Providers

Patients

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Payers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, GE Healthcare at radiological society of North America announced the launch of its new Edison artificial intelligence platform that will have new applications and software that will help the hospitals and health systems to develop algorithms and manage data.

In January 2019, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH) was launched officially. It is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to develop and implement artificial intelligence in healthcare. The main aim is to increase AI in the healthcare industry and engendered enthusiasm and hope in consumers and patients.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

