Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis and Top Leading Key Players-Halliburton, Schlumberger, SAP SE

MarketInsightsReports present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Market Key Players:

Halliburton, Schlumberger, Informatica Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accentureplc, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Datawatch, Drillinginfo, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Hortonworks, Capgemini, Newgen Software, Cloudera, Cisco Software, MapR Technologies, Palantir Solutions, OSIsoft LLC.

Currently, large petrochemical key players are active in consuming big data technologies, tools, and data sets for handling huge amounts of data generated by their core activities. As pressure on oil prices remains constant, the demand for digitized upstream, midstream and downstream applications is expected to grow during the near future. Data monetization technology is empowering massive volumes of data to be analyzed at a fraction of the cost.

Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Data-as-a-service

Professional Services

Software/Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

National Oil Companies (NOCs)

Independent Oil Companies (IOCs)

National Data Repositories (NDRs)

Oil and Gas Service Companies

Regional Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Region-wise, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. North America holds 34% of global market share and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An increase in the oil production and shale gas activities, which is expected to increase the demand for indirect data monetization to achieve superior operational efficiency are boosting the growth in the oil and gas data monetization market in this region. On the other hand, Middle East &Africa region is projected to contribute 26% share in the global oil and gas data monetization market. Large proven oil reserves in, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and UAE, brings an opportunity to drive growth of the oil and gas data monetization market in this region.

Objective of the Report

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Oil And Gas Data Monetization Market make the report investor’s guide.

