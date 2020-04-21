High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Production, Demand and Supply Analysis 2020 to 2026

This report focuses on High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber.

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017

Top Companies: ExxonMobil, DowDuPont, lyondellbasell, Chevron Phillips, Ineos, Formosa Plastics, Westlake, Bayport Polymers (Total), etc

GLOBAL HIGH-DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE) MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market on the basis of Types as follows:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

On the basis of Application , the Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is segmented into:

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

Others

Growing Demand from Pipes and Tubes Application

– HDPE pipes and tubes are used in various industry sectors, such as agriculture, sewage and manholes, marine, cold water supply, mining, fire loops, etc.

– In many countries, these HDPE pipes and tubes are used, due to their high performance and strength properties. The pipes and tubes are manufactured under the recognized standards, such as API, ASTM, AWWA, NSF, AGA, EPA, DNR, DOT, CSA, etc.

– There are a number of undergoing projects, which are using HDPE pipes and tubes, in the medium- to large-scale market

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central governments push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth. The country stands to be the worlds largest manufacturing economy, and owing to this, the country s packaging requirement is huge.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

THE REPORT COVERS EXHAUSTIVE ANALYSIS ON

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market Segments

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2026

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market Size & Forecast 2020 to 2026

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market Drivers and Restraints.

