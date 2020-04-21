Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market Growth by Global Key Players: FuGenX Technologies, Microsoft, Inbenta, Sentient technologies

MarketInsightsReports present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market Report 2019″ which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2026.

Market Key Players:

FuGenX Technologies, Microsoft, Inbenta, Sentient technologies, Hortonworks, Accenture, Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, General Vision, Oracle, Infosys, Royal Dutch Shell, Google, Numenta, IBM.

Artificial intelligence has expanded its application in the oil & gas sector during the last few years. Exploration and availability of oil remain areas of concern and continuous development which has led to the application of artificial intelligence in the oil & gas sector. Use of virtual assistants or intelligent for excavation, drilling and analyzing purpose are a few examples of how artificial intelligence is applied in oil & gas sector. Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas Market Software segment is expected to hold the largest market share for artificial intelligence in the oil & gas market globally. High demand in North America for upstream oil & gas excavations have been a major factor contributing to the overall growth of the market. Preventive maintenance is massive and one of the fastest growing segments in Artificial Intelligence in the Oil & Gas market. Predictive maintenance is a costly downturn so by predicting maintenance schedules for equipment helps in the prevention of equipment failures thereby saving millions of dollars.

Segmentation

On the basis of types, the Artificial Intelligence in Oil and Gas market is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Hybrid

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Regional Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Objective of the Report

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence In Oil And Gas Market make the report investor’s guide.

