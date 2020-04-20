Spray Drying Equipment Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2017-2025

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Overview

The global spray drying equipment market is slated to expand at a good clip in the near future. The different types of equipment available in the market are rotary atomizer, nozzle atomizer, closed loop, fluidized, and centrifugal, among others, including customized and laboratory-specific mini spray dryers. Among them, the nozzle atomizer spray dryer, which are needed for products which require the consistency of a coarse powder, holds a leading share in the market. The powder spray dryer is mainly applied in food products that are sensitive to heat.

Order Brochure for more Detailed Information @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1013

A report by TMR Research throws light on important facets of the global market for spray drying equipment. It furnishes a qualitative analysis of the growth drivers and restraints in the market and chronicles the prevalent trends in it. The report is a comprehensive collection of historical, current, and projected data about the market. It offers an assessment of where the market stands today and where it is headed.

The report also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing towards the growth of the global market for spray drying equipment. Market-leading analytical tools have also be been leveraged to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majorly boosting the global market for spray drying equipment is the soaring popularity of ready to-eat and functional food and beverages. In fact, the food industry is slated to account for maximum share of the market in the years to come because of the widespread use of spray drying equipment in different processes, ranging from producing food ingredients to conversion of vegetable and fruits juices into instant mixes, drying of eggs and milk to dairy products, and instant coffee mixes.

There are three main drying stages – single stage, two stage, and multiple stage. A noticeable trend in the global market for spray drying equipment market is the swift adoption of two stage spray dryer resulting in the segment outpacing the others in terms of growth. In fact, the spray dryer equipment market has been boosted by the application of more than one stage drying process in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Request TOC for Facts & Tables @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1013

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America, powered by the U.S. and Canada, accounts for a leading position in the global market for spray drying equipment. This is because of the major demand for liquid milk alternatives and other diary products in the powdered form, which require spray drying equipment. The U.S. also has a substantial market for food ingredients and food additives which require spray drying for the desired consistency minus loss of the properties. Industrial applications also helps augment the market in the U.S.

In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated to outshine all other regions in terms of growth. China is expected to be the engine for growth in the region because of the explosive demand for milk powder. In the Rest of the World, Africa is a crucial market due to the growing coffee production.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players competing in the global market for spray drying equipment, profiled in the report are SPX Flow Technology, Dedert Corporation, European Spray Dry Technology LLP, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., and New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd.