Pharmaceutical Robots Market 2019 Industry Share, New Market Opportunities, Types and Applications and Top Companies Analysis till 2026

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB, DENSO CORPORATION, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Universal Robots, YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, Krones AG, Remtec Automation, LLC and Robert Bosch GmbH.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market

Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry

Key Segmentation: Pharmaceutical Robots Market

By Type (Traditional Robots, Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots),

Applications (Picking and Packaging, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs, Laboratory Applications),

End- User (Pharmaceutical companies, Research laboratories),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, UAE announced the launch of their first robot pharmacy that will prescribe the medication just in click of the button. It can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute and it will be paper free process as the robot will save automatically as soon as doctor documents it automatically.

In October 2018, OMRON Corp. has announced the launch of TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries to provide them moderate working environment. . This machine will have some common solutions like picking, packing, and screw driving. OMRON will also release a “mobile-compatible” model which can convert into LD series autonomous mobile robots.

