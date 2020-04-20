IT Asset Management Market Analysis Research and Development Outlook – 2025

The global IT Asset Management Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the IT Asset Management.

IT Asset Management Market: Overview

IT asset management (ITAM) is the set of business practices that join financial, contractual and inventory functions to support life cycle management and strategic decision making for the IT environment. Assets include all elements of software and hardware that are found in the business environment.

IT asset management is an important part of an organization’s strategy. It usually involves gathering detailed hardware and software inventory information which is then used to make decisions about hardware and software purchases and redistribution. IT inventory management helps organizations manage their systems more effectively and saves time and money by avoiding unnecessary asset purchases and promoting the harvesting of existing resources.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the IT Asset Management Market: CA Technologies, IBM, Oracle, SolarWinds, BMC, Snow Software, Livingstone, Agiloft, Axios, Cherwell, Eracent, Express Metrix, Freshservice, HP, Innotas, InvGate, iQuate, Kaseya, LabTech, Landesk, Provance, Samanage, ServiceNow, Symantec, SysAid, Vector Networks, and others.

IT Asset Management Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the IT Asset Management market on the basis of Types are:

Cloud deployed

On-premises

other

On the basis of Application, the IT Asset Management market is segmented into:

Enterprises

Government

others

Regional Analysis for IT Asset Management Market: For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global IT Asset Management market is analyzed across following key geographies:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

IT Asset Management Market Report Index:

