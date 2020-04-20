Global Ventilators Market is slated to grow rapidly in the coming years |WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Ventilators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1662.48 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.60% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for homecare therapeutic devices and rising cases of pulmonary disorders are the factor which will affect the ventilators market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The ventilator market research report holds history of records, and stores every connected remark and exercises around each archive. The ventilator market research report includes the organization profiles, monetary status, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This exploration report will give a clear idea about the overall market trends and market events to make smart decisions. Different tools and techniques such as Porter’s five analysis and SWOT analysis are utilized to prepare this market research report. The report, without any doubt, is an excellent source of market insights, trends and market happenings.

The major players covered in the ventilators market report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed., Medtronic, BD, Getinge AB., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,, Smiths Group, Hamilton Medical., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Air Liquide., Asahi Kasei Corporation., Skanray Technologies Pvt. Ltd, WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG, SCHILLER, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Airon Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation., among other domestic and global players. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Trends

On the basis of product type, the global ventilator market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators are further sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators. In 2018, Intensive care ventilators segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of modality, the global ventilator market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Non-invasive ventilation is sub-segmented into volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure ventilators, bi-level positive airway pressure ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators and time-cycled ventilators. In 2018, Invasive ventilation segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However non-invasive ventilation segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

OPPORTUNITIES

Demand for Cost-saving Technologies

Mechanical ventilation is an integral and expensive part of the intensive care unit (ICU). Optimal application of mechanical ventilation could save costs and improve outcomes of patients. In the low economic countries such as India, shortages of ventilation can results into poor treatment of the patients. Increasing number of the patients with the chronic diseases associated with the respiratory issues demands more ventilation system; hence the demand of the low cost ventilators can enhance the ventilator market in coming year

According to, an European report in 2016, it is estimated that ICU cost of a day varies from USD 1343.02 to USD 2328.43 whereas in U.K. USD 2277.0 for the pressure support ventilation

Global Ventilators Market Scope and Market Size

Ventilators market is segmented of the basis of mobility, interface, mode, end- users, and product type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on mobility, the ventilators market is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. Intensive care ventilators market is segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, mid-end ICU ventilators and basic ICU ventilators.

On the basis of interface, the ventilator market is segmented into invasive ventilation and non- invasive ventilation.

Ventilators market on the basis of mode is also segmented into combined- mode, volume mode ventilation, pressure- mode ventilation and other.

The end user segment of the ventilators market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers and emergency medical services.

On the basis of product type, the ventilators market is divided into Intensive care, portable and neonatal.

The ventilators market is also segmented on the basis of type. The type is segmented into adult, paediatrics and neonatal.

