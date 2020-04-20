Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market: Overview

Enzymes have been used for fruit and vegetable processing for a number of decades, helping the industry vendors to increase yield, reduce production duration, clarify fruit juice more effectively, firm up fruit, and enhance juice color. As the population across the world escalates, the requirement for food is touching new peaks. This in turn is augmenting the demand in the global fruit and vegetable processing enzymes, which is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

This report on global market for fruit and vegetable processing is a thorough study of all the factors that may influence the growth rate of the market in near future, and estimates the future state of the market until 2024. The report also highlights some of the trends of the market, which must be noted and utilized to meet changing demands of the consumers. The section on company profiles is a featured aspect of the report, wherein several key players have been analyzed for their product portfolio, market share, competitors, geographical presence, and recent strategic developments.

The global fruit and vegetable processing enzymes market can be segmented on the basis of source into fungi and bacteria, on the basis of type into amylase, pectinase, protease, and cellulose, on the basis of form into liquid and powder, on the basis of application into fruit and vegetables, on the basis of product type into juices, wine and cider, and paste and purees. Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. For each of these segments, the report evaluates current revenue valuations and estimates respective growth rates.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market: Trends and Opportunities

Some of the prominent factors driving this market are increasing demand for convenience foods due to changing lifestyles, improved quality and yield for fruit and vegetable juices and beverages, growing awareness for healthy foods, rising disposable income among the urban population, and high specificity of enzymes in biochemical reactions. Growth of several emerging economies and presence of vast population base that is fairly untapped, present new opportunities for the early birds. Each of these factors have been carefully analyzed in the report and eventual impact over the market has been estimated.

In terms of application, fruits serve maximum demand for enzymes such as amyloglucosidase and amylase, which not only helps in improving the shelf-life but also offer health benefits in the form of minerals and vitamins. By product type, juice manufacturers currently offer most of the demand for fruit and vegetable processing enzymes such as amylases, pectinases, and cellulases. In terms of form, the segment of liquid form, which is directly sprayed and absorbed onto a solid carrier, leads the demand.

Global Fruit and Vegetable Processing Enzymes Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, which resides nearly half of the world’s population as well as includes several emerging economies such as India and China, is anticipated to expand at the most robust growth rate during the forecast period, soon overtaking Europe as the second most profitable region. Although North America is currently the most lucrative regional market for fruit and vegetable processing enzymes, manufacturers are aggressively looking at investing on the opportunities available in Asia Pacific.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the prominent players identified by the report that are currently active in global fruit and vegetable processing enzymes are Advanced Enzymes, Associated British Foods Plc, Amano Enzyme Inc., Biocatalysts, Group Soufflet, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Novozymes A/S, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd., and Sunson Industry Group. Product innovation is the most common strategy adopted by these players to maintain and add to their market shares.