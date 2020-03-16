U.S Sanitary Ware Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth during the Period between 2018-2025

The U.S market status for sanitary ware is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the U.S. Sanitary Ware Market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Sanitary ware refers to products used in bathrooms and kitchens. These include wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns. Sanitary ware are now available in wide variety of materials such as metals, glass, and plastics. However, the ceramic sanitary wares have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, are cost effective, and are able to withstand heavy loads as well. Sanitary wares have evolved from being a necessity to a status statement. Thus, expenditure on sanitary ware products have increased manifolds in the past few years. This is attributed to the change in lifestyle of people that is fueled by the growth in per capita income.

The U.S. sanitary ware market size was valued at $4,168 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,687.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The key factors that drive the growth of the US sanitary ware market include emerging trend of bathroom concept, easy availability of raw material and increasing expenditure on advertising and marketing activities by leading manufacturers in the region. Moreover, customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs have created new opportunities for the sanitary ware market growth. However, factors such as stringent government regulations and environmental policies for sanitary ware manufacturing are expected to impede the overall market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations such as smart toilets, double flush toilets and customization have gained huge traction in the recent years, which in turn are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

The U.S. sanitary ware market is segmented based on product type, material, distribution channel, and location. Based on product type, the market is divided into toilet sinks/water closets, wash basins, pedestals, and cisterns. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into retail distribution and wholesale distribution. Based on location, the market is categorized into commercial and residential.

Key players profiled in the report include Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd, Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

• Toilet Sinks

• Wash Basins

• Pedestals

• Cisterns

By Material

• Ceramics

• Pressed Metals

• Acrylic Plastics & Perspex

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Distribution

• Wholesale Distribution

By location

• Commercial

• Residential

