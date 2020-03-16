Manual Wheelchair Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments, reports Facto MI study

Facto Market Insights has carefully uploaded a smart research report titled “Manual Wheelchair Market”, to its broad online database. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. The research study examines the manual wheelchair on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

A manual wheelchair is a manually operated wheeled mobility device. It is used by an individual for whom walking is difficult or impossible due to physiological or physical illness, injury, or disability. The selection of manual wheelchair is purely decided according to the needs and mobility level of the user. Wheelchair is best decided when the user who will be operating the chair evaluates individual needs, including lifestyle activities, the amount of time the chair is expected to be used on a daily basis, and the situation and criteria of their condition. The design of every wheelchair supports medical condition and application of disabled person. Increase in geriatric population is one of the primary factors that fuels the growth of the wheelchair market in the coming years.

Life expectancy of individuals has increased in recent times and they prefer to engage themselves in more active and youthful activities. For instance, elderly people are also spending their time in activities such as skiing or windsurfing. With an increased interest in challenging and youthful activities, spinal cord injuries are expected to increase. Damage to the spinal cord can impact sensory, motor, and reflex capabilities. After an injury, a manual wheelchair is the most important device for mobility. In addition, increase in automotive and sporting accidents will also cause an increase in spinal cord injuries; thus, driving the growth of the manual wheelchair market.

Other factors that strengthen the growth of this market include growth in technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector, are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the developed and developing countries. However, inclination of consumer toward electric and automated wheelchairs hinder the growth of the manual wheelchair market. Recent advancements in material and engineering design of manual wheelchair are expected to drive the growth of the wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The global manual wheelchair market is segmented based on category, design & function, end user, and region. Based on category, it is bifurcated into adult and pediatric. Based on design & function, it is classified into basic wheelchair, sports wheelchairs, bariatric wheelchairs, standing wheelchair, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified into homecare, institution, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players analyzed in this market are Etac AB, Gf Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd., Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare), Medline Industries, Inc., Meyra Group, NOVA Medical Products, Panthera AB, and Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

Key Benefits for Manual Wheelchair Market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the manual wheelchair market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global manual wheelchair market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Manual Wheelchair Key Market Segments:

By Category

Adult

Pediatric

Design and Function

Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Standing Wheelchair

Others

End User

Homecare

Institution

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates(UAE)

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

