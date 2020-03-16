Beverage Stabilizer Market to Showcase Higher Revenue Growth Steered by Rising Investments, reports Facto MI study

The global market status for beverage stabilizers is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the beverage stabilizer market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Beverage stabilizers can be defined as food additives that prevents degradation in beverages and help in maintaining consistency by keeping additional ingredients suspended in the solution for a longer period of time. Modified starch, pectin, carrageenan, casein inulin, and hydrocolloids are among the most commonly used beverage stabilizers. There is a substantial increase in the worldwide demand for beverage stabilizers in the recent decade. This growth has been governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. The global beverage stabilizers market was valued at $1,358.7 million in 2018, and is expected to garner $1,938.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. The xanthan gum segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $360.2 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $611.0 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The increase in the number of QSRs and the developments of the food & beverage industry majorly drive the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market. Moreover, there is an increase in the usage of beverage stabilizers due to the rise in the consumption of packaged and convenience goods around the world. This has also been a top impacting factor that fosters the demand for beverage stabilizers. However, volatile prices of raw materials used in the production of beverage stabilizers restrain the market growth. On the contrary, rise in consumption of functional beverages is expected to make way for lucrative opportunities for the growth of the beverage stabilizers industry.

The report segments the global beverage stabilizers market into product type, beverage type, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into gum Arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, carrageenan, pectin, and others. Based on beverage type, the market is classified into fruit drinks, dairy beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco, DowDuPont Inc., Ingredion, Inc., Kerry Group, Palsgaard A/S, Tate & Lyle Plc., and Royal DSM.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

o Gum Arabic

o Carboxymethyl Cellulose

o Xanthan Gum

o Carrageenan

o Pectin

o Others

o Fruit Drinks

o Dairy Beverages

o Soft Drinks

o Alcoholic Beverages

o Others

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

