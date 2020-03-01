Global DNA Microarray Market By Type (Oligonucleotide Dna Microarrays (Odna), And Complementary Dna Microarrays (Cdna)), By Application (Gene Expression, Genotyping, Genome Cytogenetics, And Other), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on DNA Microarray Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DNA Microarray market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global DNA Microarray market is projected to be US$ 2,385.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 6,196.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

Every living organism contains DNA, a long molecule that contains all information required for building and functioning of life form. An array is a systematically arranged sample where the matching of a known and unknown DNA sample is done. Microarray helps in analysis of gene expression with the information contain within a genome. DNA microarray is a large segment of the microarray market. DNA microarray is an innovative and versatile technology which is used for multiple gene expression analysis in a single reaction by collecting of microscopic DNA spots attached to a solid surface usually glass, silicon chip or nylon membrane. Moreover, generating probes on the solid surface requires substantial expertise and technical tricks. Microarray is used for measuring the expression levels of a large number of genes. Furthermore, this technology has empowered the scientist to understand the fundamental aspects of underlining the development of life and also explore generic causes of anomalies occurring in the functioning of a living organism.

Growing chronic diseases like cancer, asthma, diabetes, and depression have led to an increase in R&D, and drug discovery activities for prevention that are directly influencing the demand for DNA microarray market.

However, DNA microarray technology requires substantial expertise, and technical tricks, therefore, lack of skilled professionals, particularly in developing region is expected to obstruct the growth of the DNA microarray market. Nonetheless, innovation in a microarray software for fast, efficient design of specific oligos for making whole-genome arrays, tiling arrays, and resequencing arrays are trending in the developed market like North America and Europe and is expected to create new opportunity in the emerging regions like South America.

Global DNA Microarray market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) & Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA). The Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA) segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA) segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Gene Expression, Genotyping, Drug Discovery & Other Application. The gene expression segment accounts for a majority share in the global DNA Microarray market.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global DNA Microarray market, growing chronic diseases. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global DNA Microarray market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Illumina, Inc., MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Holding AG, SCIENION AG and Applied Microarrays, Inc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Oligonucleotide DNA Microarrays (oDNA)

Complementary DNA Microarrays (cDNA)

Application

Gene expression

Genotyping

Genome cytogenetics

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Illumina Inc.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Holding AG

SCIENION AG and Applied Microarrays Inc.

