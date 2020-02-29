Global CNC Machines Market By Type (High Speed CNC Vertical Milling, High Speed CNC Horizontal Milling, High Speed CNC Vertical Machining Center, and Others), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Heavy Industry, and Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019to2028

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on CNC Machines Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CNC Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global CNC Milling Machines Market by Product Type (High Speed CNC Vertical Milling, High Speed CNC Horizontal Milling, High Speed CNC Vertical Machining Center, High Torque CNC Vertical Milling, CNC Boring Mills and Other Types), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Heavy Industry, Mold Making, Job Shop and OEM and Other Applications) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global CNC Milling Machines market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global CNC Milling Machines market is projected to be US$ 14,785.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 25,995.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Earlier, milling machines were either manually or mechanically automated, however significant technological advancements have led to the development of Computer Numerical Control machining. Computer Numerical Control (CNC) has been integrated in a number of new machinery and technologies, and CNC milling machine is one of the most common form of CNC machining. These machines are used for shaping of metal and other solid materials, with two basic forms of CNC milling machines: horizontal and vertical, referring to the orientation of the cutting tool spindle. CNC milling machines usually require a Computer Aided Design/ Computer Aided Manufacture (CAD/CAM) software for proper functioning. The numerical information generally G and M codes is used to control and drive the machining center, which is used to fabricate components using cutting tools for removal of material.

Rapid growth of manufacturing sector in both developed and developing countries, coupled with growing trend for smart-machining, connected factories and additive manufacturing is estimated to increase demand for CNC milling machines over the forecast period.

Global CNC Milling Machines Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, high initial set-up cost and considerable investments in R&D activities for development of products reflects on the final product price, as well as limits participation of several players in the market. Nonetheless, Introduction of 6-axis CNC milling machines for machining of aluminum, steel, cast iron and model making materials, lowers production time by 75%, finds usage in aerospace and automotive parts, plus model-making and mould applications, which is expected to further augment growth of the target market.

Global CNC Milling Machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into High Speed CNC Vertical Milling, High Speed CNC Horizontal Milling, High Speed CNC Vertical Machining Center, High Torque CNC Vertical Milling, CNC Boring Mills and Other types. The High Torque CNC Vertical Milling segment accounts for the majority share and followed by High Torque CNC Horizontal Milling segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Heavy Industry, Mold Making, Job Shop and OEM and Other Applications. The Aerospace & Defense segment accounts for a majority share in the global CNC Milling Machines market.

Global CNC Milling Machines Market by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of the World. The Europe accounts for the majority share in the global CNC Milling Machines market. China is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, and United States are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global CNC Milling Machines market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Georg Fischer AG, Haas Automation, Inc., SYIL Machine Corp., DMG Mori Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Okuma Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd., HYUNDAI WIA Corporation.

Key Market Segments :

Type

High Speed CNC Vertical Milling

High Speed CNC Horizontal Milling

High Speed CNC Vertical Machining Center

High Torque CNC Vertical Milling

CNC Boring Mills and Other types

Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Heavy Industry

Mold Making

Job Shop and OEM and Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Georg Fischer AG

Haas Automation Inc.

SYIL Machine Corp.

DMG Mori Co.Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Hurco Companies Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Makino Milling Machine Co.Ltd.

HYUNDAI WIA Corporation

