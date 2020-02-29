Gas Meters Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gas Meters Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gas Meters market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Gas Meters

The report covers forecast and analysis for the gas meters market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Million Units) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the gas meters market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the gas meters market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for gas meters market was valued at approximately USD 2.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 5.13 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Gas meters are used to measure the flow of gases such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas, etc. They are used in a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Growing demand for smart equipment to monitor the flow of fuel in industries is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D is expected to further propel the growth of the market. Rising industrialization in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to increase the demand for fuel. This is expected to fuel the demand for gas meters as they help ensure the safety of gas and monitor any loss due to leakage. The governments in these countries have also been encouraging the installment of smart gas meters. Moreover, the smart metering program by the UK that aims at installing 53 million smart meters in the residential and nonresidential sector is expected to be another factor fueling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation is expected to be a restraining factor for the growth of the global smart meter market. Increasing investments in the research and development of gas meters is expected to provide new avenues of opportunities to both the key players operating in the market as well as new entrants.

The global gas meters market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. The type segment includes turbine gas meter, ultrasonic gas meter, diaphragm gas meter, and rotary gas meter. The global gas meter market was dominated by diaphragm gas meter in 2018. This can be attributed to the huge demand for diaphragm gas meters across the globe. On the basis of technology, gas meter market is segmented into smart & automated and conventional. Conventional gas meters accounted for the largest share of the global gas meters market. However, smart & automated segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. On the basis of end users, gas meter market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment accounted for the largest share of the global gas meters market in 2018.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the growing industrialization and urbanization activities in the region. Emerging economies such as China and India have been witnessing a growing demand for gas meters from the industrial sector. Asia Pacific is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the global gas meters market include ABB, Actaris, Emerson Electric, LAO Industria, Wyatt Engineering, Zenner, IMAC Systems, Elster GE Itron Landis Gyr, Schneider Electric, DIEHL Metering, Aclara and DIEHL Metering, among others.

By Type

Turbine Gas Meter

Ultrasonic Gas Meter

Diaphragm Gas Meter

Rotary Gas Meter

By Technology

Smart & Automated

Conventional

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

