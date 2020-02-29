Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Flame Retardant Polyester Staple Fiber

The report covers forecast and analysis for the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Million Square Feet) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for flame retardant polyester staple fiber market was valued approximately USD 180.9 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 230.9 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Flame retardant polyester staple fibers are made using PTA and MEG or PET chips from recycled bottles. The flame retardant property is imparted into the polyester staple fiber during the production by adding chemicals during the process of co-polymerization. They are widely used in cushions, sofas, clothing, special garments, and other products. They inhibit the growth of the flame with a self-extinguishing property as they do not produce the toxic gases.

Growth in the textile industry across the globe is analyzed to be the major driving factor for the growth of the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market. Moreover, home furnishing industry across the globe has witnessed significant growth. Growing e-commerce sector coupled with growth in millennial population has aided the growth of the home furnishings industry. They are widely used in cushions, sofas, curtains, bed covers, etc. They have been gaining huge popularity owing to its superior strength as well as its quick drying property. Moreover, demand from the emerging economies such as China and India is expected to be another major driving factor for the growth of the flame retardant polyester staple fiber market. Initiatives from the government to encourage domestic manufacturing such as tax incentives and low labor cost are expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market. However, low awareness regarding the benefits of flame retardant fibers is expected to slightly restrain the growth of the global flame retardant polyester staple fibers market.

The global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into inherent FRP staple fiber and treated FRP staple fiber. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into home textiles, public utility, clothing, and others. Home textiles accounted for the largest market share in the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market in 2018.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market. Japan accounted for around 20% of the global production in 2018. China is also witnessing tremendous growth followed by India. Moreover, China and India account for a major share of the global population and the high demand for polyester staple fiber is generated from the end-user industries in the region. Europe was the second largest manufacturer of flame retardant polyester staple fibers in 2018.

Some of the key players operating in the global flame retardant polyester staple fiber market include Reliance, Teijin, Toray, JR Corporation, Yizheng Chemical Fiber, Kairui Flame Retardant Technology, Trevira, Huvis, Toyobo, Unifi, SSFC, and Hangzhou Hanbang Chemical Fiber, among others.

