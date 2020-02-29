Dry Concrete Market: Market Research Report, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dry Concrete Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dry Concrete market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Dry Concrete

The report covers forecast and analysis for the dry concrete market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD billion) and volume (Million Tons). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dry concrete market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the dry concrete market on a global as well as regional level.

As per the report, the global demand for the dry concrete market was valued at approximately USD 59.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 101.37 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Dry concrete provides the proper conditions to allow the concrete to achieve moisture appropriately for its intended use. The dry concrete mixture has reasonable adequate water to start cement hydration within the range of 0.30 to 0.38 without the usage of any admixtures. Dry concrete benefits in increasing the production, reduce shrinkage, creep which increases the strength, lower water permeabilities, more rapid curing rates, reduced over-all concrete construction costs, and reduced hydrostatic pressures. Moreover, this dry mix concrete is majorly used in the construction of pavements, sidewalks, fence holes, and building foundations.

The global dry concrete market is experiencing significant growth that is anticipated to continue over the upcoming years. The massive rise in demand for dry concrete by growing construction activities is likely to act as a key driver for the market. Increasing investments in infrastructural activities, along with increasing demand for dry concrete from the cement industry for cement quality check is expected to propel the dry concrete market in the upcoming years. Increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, population growth, and government infrastructural plans are expected to increase the demand for dry concrete during the years to come. The high cost of dry concrete acts as a restraining factor that may hamper the growth of the dry concrete market. The rise in the construction and infrastructure development activities in emerging countries is likely to set new opportunities for the major players of the market.

The global dry concrete market is mainly segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the global market is divided into handheld high-performance concrete, self-consolidating concrete, and others. By application, the global dry concrete market is segmented into a residential building, commercial building, industrial building, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region was the leading region among the others in 2018. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and industrialization contribute to fuel the market growth in the region.

The major players of the global dry concrete market include Sika Corporation, US Concrete Products, Shope Concrete, Rochester Concrete Products, United Concrete Products, MST Concrete Products Inc., Standard Concrete, FP McCann, Utility Concrete Products, ACP Limited, Abbotsford Concrete Products, Hannibal Concrete Products, and Wieser Concrete, among others.

By Type

High-performance Concrete

Self-consolidating Concrete

Others

By Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

