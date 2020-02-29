Asia Pacific Organic Peroxide Market: Asia Pacific Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019-2026

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Asia Pacific Organic Peroxide Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Asia Pacific Organic Peroxide market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Global Asia Pacific Organic Peroxide

The report covers forecast and analysis for the organic peroxide market in Asia Pacific. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the organic peroxide market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and various trends in the organic peroxide market in Asia Pacific.

As per the report, the Asia Pacific demand for organic peroxide market was valued at approximately USD 220.8 million in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 300.8 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Organic peroxides contain bivalent -O-O- structure and are considered to be structural derivatives of hydrogen peroxide where one or both of the hydrogen atoms is/are replaced by an organic moiety. Organic peroxides are among the most hazardous substances commonly handled in the lab. Most of them are highly flammable and extremely sensitive to heat, shock, spark, friction, light and react with strong reducing and oxidizing agents. Each peroxide compound is characterized by specific, condition-dependent rate of decomposition. During shipping, organic peroxides are unstable at or near room temperature and must be kept under refrigeration.

Increasing demand from the polymer industry from the emerging economies of China and India are expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Increasing focus and investment in the domestic manufacturing sector in India has aided the demand for organic peroxides. This has led to the growth of several manufacturing industries in the country such as chemicals, plastics, coatings, adhesives, elastomers, paper, textiles, etc. Moreover, many Asia Pacific players have their production units in China. This can be attributed to the low cost of labour and setup in China as compared to other countries such as the U.S., UK, Germany, etc. Moreover, the regulations are also favorable in the region that promotes the manufacturing of various chemical products. However, the rising price of the raw materials used to manufacture organic peroxides are expected to be a major restraint for the growth of the Asia Pacific organic peroxide market. However, the multifunctionality of organic peroxides is expected to provide plenty of growth opportunities for the Asia Pacific organic peroxide market in the years to come.

The Asia Pacific organic peroxide market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes alkyl hydroperoxide, dialkyl peroxide, diacyl peroxide, peroxide ester, peroxidation ketal, peroxydicarbonate, and others. The diacyl peroxide segment dominated the Asia Pacific organic peroxide market in 2018. However, the dialkyl peroxide segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, registering significant gains during 2019 to 2025. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into initiator, cross-linking agent, degrading agent, and others. The cross-linking agent segment was the most dominant application segment in 2018. It is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, and rest of Asia Pacific. China is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to the large scale manufacturing industries in the region. Favorable regulations coupled with low labor cost is expected to significantly contribute towards the growth of the organic peroxide market in China. India is also expected to be another attractive market in Asia Pacific. Initiative taken by the government to enhance the domestic manufacturing sector is expected to aid the growth of the organic peroxide market in the region. The end-user industries of organic peroxide have witnessed significant growth in the recent past and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Asia Pacific organic peroxide market include Arkema, NOF Corporation, Chinasun Specialty Products, Zibo Zhenghua, Lianyungang Hualun Chemical Co., Ltd., Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent Plant Co., Ltd., Shaoxing Shangyu Shaofeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Akzo Nobel, United Initiators, Pergan GmbH, Jiangsu Yuanyang, Shandong Laiwu Meixing Chemical Co., Ltd., Solvay, Dongying Haijing Chemical Co., Ltd., and Kawaguchi Chemical Co., Ltd., among others.

