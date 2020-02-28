Best Market Research on Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Energy Management Systems Market size in 2017 valued at USD 23 billion and is predicted to grow at over 9% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

Energy Management Systems Market Size, By Region, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Energy management systems market will grow on account of intense competition among the industrial enterprises, increasing usage of smart grid initiatives and rising demand for home & building energy system. Strict government mandates and regulations with the objective to reduce carbon footprint along with increasing demand for electricity will stimulate the product installation. Ongoing technological advancements coupled with rising energy incentive programs for industrial sector across developing nations is further projected to complement the industry outlook.

Energy Management Systems Market, By Service

Building energy management systems market was valued over USD 7 billion in 2017. Increasing demand for energy efficient solutions from the end users including office spaces and enterprises for reduction of their operating costs is one of the key parameters positively influencing the product installation. In addition, growing focus toward analyzing & monitoring load fluctuation, real time consumption and equipment performance along with rapid urban infrastructural development, specifically in smart buildings will strengthen the business landscape.

HEMS service segment is projected to grow on account of escalating energy consumption in residential establishments coupled with ability to sustain stable electricity. In 2017, EIA announced the world energy consumption to increase by 56% by 2040. Easy deployment, interoperability, fast setup and user-friendly interface are some of the underline parameters fuelling the production adoption. Moreover, development of smart homes along with heavy investment in wireless technology allowing end user to actively control the power consumption will complement the industry landscape.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market, By Component

Hardware component was valued over USD 1 billion in 2017. These systems collect the data locally and then pass the relevant information to the dashboard allowing the user to interrogate the live data which is being produced. Increasing demand for building automation pertaining occupant comfort, reduction in operating costs, efficient operation of building systems, and improved life cycle of utilities are some of the key factors strengthening the product adoption.

Sensors will witness substantial growth owing to their ability to make informed decisions along with detecting power quality problems. Introduction of smart IoT devices has favored the realization of smart homes in a down-stream sector of a smart grid. In addition, replacement of conventional dedicated devices and expensive technologies to smart units is projected to strengthen the industry growth.

Energy Management Systems Market, By Application

Singapore Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Size, By Application, 2017 (USD Million)

Power & Energy market is projected to grow owing to greater requirement for monitoring and optimization of electrical equipment. Moreover, these systems provide indicators pertaining to the health of electrical equipment including pumps, transformers in a commercial space, stimulating the product adoption.

Healthcare is projected to grow over USD 3 billion by 2024 owing to focus toward sustainable environment development. Rising energy cost and budget crisis in the sector coupled with cost pressure pertaining to industry restructuring and competitive environment will further boost the product demand.

Energy Management Systems Market, By Region

Latin American industry is anticipated to observe significant gain on account of utilization of renewable energy sources for electricity generation. Growing urbanization and increasing local demand for energy have led to the need to improve energy efficiency thereby strengthening the business landscape. The region has contributed to a greener environment in 2017 in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23), by developing strategic plans to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The U.S. energy management systems market is anticipated to exceed over USD 6 billion in 2017. The industry is projected to grow owing to increasing government initiatives toward the digitization of energy infrastructure. Implementation of energy-efficiency policies in the U.S. including energy codes comprising Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) for buildings, appliances, and lighting along with mandatory energy intensity targets will further drive the product penetration.

Saudi Arabia market in 2017 has contributed over 20% of MEAs revenue share. Rising environmental awareness coupled with use of alternative energy sources has led to an increase in the demand for specialized energy saving systems. Moreover, growing penetration of SCADA platforms along with the decreasing costs of the IoT sensors will complement the business scenario.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market

Key industry players in the market include Emerson, Dexma Sensors, Telkonet, Gridpoint, Rockwell Automation, ABB, Skyfoundry, Optimum Energy, eSight Energy, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, IBM, Powerhouse Dynamics, Siemens and Johnsons Controls among others.

The manufacturers are majorly focusing on new product launch, mergers & acquisitions and R&D to gain competitive advantage in the industry.

Industry Viewpoint

Energy management systems (EMS) collects real time data on the energy usage by the means of monitoring, assessing and optimising the energy generation, distribution and transmission. The systems are widely used for state estimation, optimal power flow, load flow, contingency analysis, fault calculation, performance indices, and voltage stability. This allows the utilities to better visualise, operate, optimise and maintain the transmission and sub transmission networks. They also improve the power supply reliability by limiting frequency and flow disturbances, further reducing the operating costs. It further offers analytics, supervisory control along with data acquisition including alarm/events, control sequences and load shed applications that are used to monitor and run the existing network

