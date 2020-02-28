Best Market Research on Endpoint Security Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Endpoint Security Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Endpoint Security Market size surpassed USD 4 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness growth of over 7% from 2017 to 2024.

Endpoint Security Market Share, By Region, 2016 & 2024

The endpoint security market growth is attributed to the proliferation of connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and network devices, in several industry verticals to support their networking requirements. These connected devices have resulted in an increase in the number of cyberattacks. According to the Threat Report by Symantec, the company blocked an average of over 229,000 web attacks on endpoint computers every day in 2016. Also, in 2016, more than 357 million variants of malware were observed globally. Traditional endpoint security solutions are not effective against the rapidly evolving modern threats such as Advanced Persistent Threats (APT), WannaCry, and DDoS attacks. This increases the adoption of endpoint security solutions, incorporating machine learning capabilities to enable the real-time detection and mitigation of threats.

The growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among organizations is allowing more devices in corporate networks, increasing network vulnerabilities. This generates the demand for incorporating BYOD security policies and endpoint security solutions, such as anti-virus, encryption technologies, and mobile device security, to protect critical enterprise assets. For instance, enterprises are using mobile device security solutions, which use machine learning to detect malicious activities in real-time and take countermeasures to reduce them.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Endpoint Security Market

Endpoint Security Market, By Component

U.S. Endpoint Security Market Size, By Component, 2016 & 2024 (USD Million)

The software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2017 to 2024 due to the rising deployment of endpoint security software including, next-generation firewall, anti-virus, and endpoint application control solutions. For instance, mobile threat defense solutions provide continuous protection for mobile devices and support compliance controls to guarantee that employees and their devices are in compliance. These solutions are centrally deployed and managed, offering easily scalable protection for enterprise-wide endpoints. The companies operating in the endpoint security market are aggressively introducing innovative endpoint protection solutions, sensing the potential demand for robust systems to secure mobile enterprise endpoints.

In the services segment, the demand for managed services will increase over the forecast timeline, ensuring effective management of endpoint security applications deployed over cloud networks. The growing popularity of cloud computing among enterprises will result in the rise in the deployment of resource-intensive applications on cloud platforms to benefit from associated scalability, complementing their changing resource requirements.

By Deployment Model

The on-premise deployment model held a dominant share in 2016 with a market share of over 70%. This deployment model is widely preferred by organizations as it gives them full control to manage their network infrastructure from insider and outsider attacks. They can ensure that mission-critical apps are up and running at all times. However, with the growing inclination toward cloud-based endpoint security solutions due to their cost-effectiveness, the demand for the cloud deployment model will increase over the forecast timespan.

Endpoint Security Market, By Application

UK Endpoint Security Industry Size, By Application, 2016 & 2024 (USD Million)

The IT & telecom market is expected to hold a significant market share by 2025 as the companies in these sectors rely heavily on the robustness of their IT infrastructure, ensuring smooth and secure operation of all their business processes. With the rapid proliferation of smartphones and the growing penetration of mobile broadband connectivity, the rate of cyberattacks on telecom network endpoints has increased dramatically over the past few years. This has facilitated the need to adopt endpoint security solutions, which can address a wide range of malicious attacks targeting such networks.

Endpoint Security Market, By Region

North America held a dominant market share in 2016 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025 due to the high adoption of endpoint security solutions to minimize the risks arising from cyberattacks. In 2017, federal civilian agencies reported more than 35,277 cybersecurity incidents, arising due to the rise in the number of web-based attacks and phishing attacks. Rapid advancements in the IT and e-commerce sector in the region have given rise to network vulnerabilities, causing a huge loss to the government and enterprises. According to the Threat Report 2017 from Kaspersky Lab, in 2017, the average cost of a data breach in North America was around USD 1.3 million for enterprises and USD 117,000 for SMBs. Supportive policies and initiatives in the U.S. to enforce the companies and organizations to protect their systems and information from cyberattacks are also accelerating the market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Endpoint Security Market

Companies operating in the market are focusing on making product enhancements or developing new products to address the security concerns related to evolving threats. For instance, in January 2017, Trend Micro launched its TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS), which can deliver up to 100 GB inspection throughput with low latency. In October 2017, McAfee launched McAfee Investigator that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning and automates data collection, increasing the accuracy of investigations.

Some of the players operating in the endpoint security market are Symantec, Bitdefender, ESET, F-Secure, Comodo, IBM, Microsoft, Sophos, Trend Micro, Kaspersky Lab, VIPRE, Webroot, Cisco, Ahnlab, and Panda Security.

Industry Viewpoint

In an evolving technological landscape, enterprises need to continuously monitor their networks to respond to the growing variety of threats. Traditional endpoint security solutions are no longer capable to meet the desired security requirements for these enterprises; thus, they began deploying advanced threat detection solutions to gain a wide network visibility and provide high endpoint protection. The growing trend of BYOD and sensor technology is further augmenting the need to incorporate network security policies and endpoint security solutions with AI capabilities to fuel device and data securit

