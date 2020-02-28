Best Market Research on Endoscopy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Endoscopy Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Endoscopy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Endoscopy Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Endoscopy Market size was valued around USD 26 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness growth of more than 6.0% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Endoscopy Market

Endoscopy Market, By Product, 2013 2024 (USD Billion)

Rising incidences of gastrointestinal disorders will act as major driver for the growth of endoscopy market. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is one of the most frequently diagnosed gastrointestinal disorder amongst the American population. In U.S., around 3.5 million people visit physician annually for IBS treatment thereby escalating demand for endoscopy procedures. GI disorders are highly prevalent in geriatric as well as the paediatric population escalating the overall demand for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.

Growing geriatric population has influenced industry growth positively. American geriatric population was around 46 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach 98 million by 2060. The drastic increase in elderly population will have significant impact on the endoscopy industry growth.

Major industry players operating in endoscopy industry are focusing on integrating advanced technology within the endoscopy devices to aid surgical performance and diagnostic decisions. For instance, Olympus launched technologically advanced capsule endoscope in February 2013, that was specifically used during non-invasive procedures. Innovations in the existing endoscopy devices have increased the adoption rates, thereby enhancing industry growth.

High preference for technology integrated minimally invasive endoscopes by geriatric population has stimulated growth of global market in developed as well as developing economies. Industry leaders such as Stryker and Fujifilm have been adding improvisations in the endoscopy devices such as developing endoscopes that can detect ovarian tumours even on the mobile. Availability of such efficient and effective endoscopic devices for accurate diagnosis of gastrointestinal, pulmonary and bone disorders have propelled overall global market growth.

Lack of skilled physicians and endoscopists in developing countries may hinder the market growth. Unskilled endoscopists and physicians can reduce the accuracy of diagnostic procedures by wrong estimations. However, initiatives undertaken by government and industry players to train the endoscopists will help in sustaining endoscopy market growth.

Endoscopy Market, By Product

Endoscope segment held around 37.1% market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast timeline. Growth is attributed to modifications incorporated in the existing endoscopes that have reduced the rate of errors aiding the diagnostic decisions during surgeries. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders globally has driven the segment growth.

Endoscopic ultrasound segment will grow considerably during the forecast period due to growing demand for minimally invasive ultrasound procedures. These endoscopic procedures require accurate visual aids that are provided by endoscopic ultrasound examinations. Increasing incidences of cancer have stimulated demand enhancing the overall market growth.

Endoscopy Market, By Application

GI endoscopy accounted for over 40.0% market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue dominating the industry over the upcoming years. Escalating burden of gastrointestinal disorders, leading to increased demand for upper as well as lower GI endoscopy procedures will drive segment growth. Increasing geriatric population, susceptible to suffer from gastrointestinal diseases will positively impact segment growth. As per National Centre of Health Sciences, nearly 14.7 million people in U.S. suffer from chronic ulcers, stimulating demand for GI endoscope.

Laparoscopy segment will witness lucrative growth over the coming years owing to growing demand for laparoscopic procedures. Rising incidences of cancers globally has impacted laparoscopy segment growth positively. According to National Institute of Cancer estimates, there will be around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer in 2018 that will accelerate demand for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures significantly over the forecast period.

Endoscopy Market, By Region

North America market held largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period due to high technological adoption and growing geriatric population susceptible to various infections. High preference shown by geriatric patient population towards non-invasive surgical procedures have enhanced North America market growth. Regulations implied by regulatory bodies such as American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy to aid accurate detection and minimize complications during surgical procedures will propel industry growth.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at 6.7% CAGR over forecast period due increasing number of government initiatives that have resolved the affordability issues of increasing geriatric population. Such initiative has proven beneficial for geriatric population for availing minimally invasive endoscopic procedures thereby impelling overall industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Endoscopy Market

Major industry players operating in endoscopy market are B.Braun, Boston Scientific, Conmed Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Ethicon US, LLC, Fujifilm Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Storz, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew PLC and Stryker. Strategic initiatives undertaken by these key leaders such as mergers and acquisitions for attaining organic as well as inorganic growth have rendered competitive advantage to these companies. For instance, In March 2018, Boston Scientific announced its acquisition of EMcision Limited. The strategy helped company to expand its endoscopic product portfolio thereby generating huge profits.

Endoscopy Industry Viewpoint

Major industry players such as Boston Scientific, Fujifilm and Stryker have focusing on research and development activities to improvise its product offerings. Companies providing superior quality endoscopic devices and accessories have evolved as industry leaders sustaining tough competition in the endoscopy market. Several government initiatives to reduce disease burden coupled with technological advancements in endoscopic device have impacted the industry growth positively. Growing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic procedures along with development of cost-effective endoscopes to fulfil consumer demand will drive endoscopy market over the coming years.

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Endoscopy Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Endoscopy industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Endoscopy industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Endoscopy industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Endoscopy industry.

Research Methodology: Endoscopy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Endoscopy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580