Best Market Research on Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market size was more than USD 1.6 Billion in 2018 and will witness 9.8% CAGR during the forecast timespan.

U.S. electronic thermal management materials market size, by end-user, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Electronic thermal management materials constitutes a class of materials which are inserted between two substrates mainly to enhance the heat dissipation of an electronic assembly. These materials form an important part in the electronic assembly as it enhances performance and improves reliability of the electronic devices. The growing need for product functionality along with the continuous reduction in electronic device size, thermal management materials has become a pivotal part of modern electronic systems. These materials not only maintain heat generated in the overall electronic systems but also ensures optimum conduction of heat within the electronic assembly.

The global electronic thermal management market is projected to exhibit tremendous growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer electronics coupled with the increasing application of thermal management materials in automotive electronics is set to generate substantial revenue gains throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the growing research and development activities in modernization of healthcare electronics has further augmented the use of thermal management materials in turn adding to the growth of the global market. Healthcare application held a market share of over 10% in 2018 and is projected to exhibit similar trend throughout the given period. Telecom and aerospace are other end user industries that are likely to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Electronic thermal management materials are extensively used in routers, digital & analog switches, transmission equipments, power supplies, microwave radio, and controllers in the telecom and aerospace industry.

The most commonly used electronic thermal management materials include thermal gels, gap fillers, thermal tapes, greases and others. The selection of thermal management materials entirely depends on the its applications and potential heat generation in the PCBs. The thermal management materials used varies depending upon on dielectric properties, thermal resistance, structural strength, volatile content, cost and others. Gap filler thermal management materials are widely used in consumer electronics and telecom industries whereas thermal greases are highly preferred in automotive applications.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market, By Product

China electronic thermal management materials market size, by product, 2018

The global electronic thermal management materials market by product has been segmented into conductive pastes, conductive tapes, phase change materials, gap fillers, thermal greases and others. Among the aforementioned segments, thermal paste was the largest segment in 2018 and is projected to show the same trend throughout the forecast period. Conductive paste segment held a market share of over 30% in 2018. Thermal pastes provide excellent thermal and functional protection to the electronic components. The use of thermal pastes also reduces the requirement for clips and screws in the electronic circuits thereby substantially reducing the weight of the electronic device. The growing demand for low weight and efficient thermal management materials is set to add to the growth of the thermal paste segment during the review period. The conductive tape segment has been further sub-segmented into silicon, acrylic and epoxy. The epoxy based thermal pastes were the leading segment in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit similar trends throughout the forecast period. The low cost of epoxy thermal pastes coupled with its excellent properties such as low curing time is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment. Gap fillers and thermal grease are other leading product segments in the global thermal management materials market. Gap fillers held a market share of over 20% in 2018.

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market, By End-user

Consumer electronics was the leading end user segment in the global electronic thermal management materials market in 2018 and is projected to continue its lead over the assessment period. The growing penetration of consumer electronics in the developing regions across the globe shall drive the market during the assessment period. Moreover, the growing investment in the development of low weight consumer electronics has further surge the demand for thermal management materials across the globe. Additionally, the reduction in size of electronics strongly depends on efficient thermal interface materials which shall further augment the growth of the market. Consumer electronics held a market share of over 25 % in 2018 and is projected to continue leading by the end of the assessment period. Telecom and automotive electronics are others major end user industries attributing to the growth of the global electronic thermal management materials market.

Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market, By Region

Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generating region in 2018 and is anticipated to witness the same trend throughout the forecast period. The rising population in Asia Pacific has resulted in a greater demand for consumer electronics and automobiles thereby substantially contributing to the growth of the electronic thermal management materials market. Furthermore, the favorable government initiatives in the region such as 100% Foreign Direct Investment and ˜Digital India among others has augmented the electronic manufacturing in the region in turn boosting the demand for thermal management materials. According to the National Invest Promotion & Facilitation Agency, Indian electronics market is projected to reach USD 400 billion by 2025 and Consumer Electronics and Appliances Industry in India is expected to become the fifth largest in the world by 2025. South Korea, Japan and Taiwan are other major electronic manufacturing countries in the region with China being the largest. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for over 30% of the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are other major revenue pockets in the global thermal management materials market. The presence of large automobile manufacturing companies coupled with the growing demand for consumer electronics shall aid to the growth of the market in these regions.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market

Electronic thermal management materials market is diversified with large number of small scale as well as big scale manufacturers around the globe. The major players active in the electronic thermal management materials market include Honeywell International Inc, Boyd, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, Lord Corporation, Parker Chomerics, Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc, 3M, DuPont, Marian Inc, Darcoid company, Wacker AG, and Dr Dietrich Muller Gmbh among others.

Industry Viewpoint

Electronic thermal management materials market is highly consolidated market. The large scale manufacturers has huge manufacturing capacities and has wide presence in the entire value chain from manufacturing to distribution. The global electronic thermal management materials market is subjected huge level of innovation and product development owing to the constant innovation in the global electronic market

