Best Market Research on Electronic Ceramics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Electronic Ceramics Market size was estimated over USD 10 billion in 2017 and the industry will grow by a CAGR of more than 4.3% up to 2025.

North America Electronic Ceramics Market Size, By End-user, 2014 2025 (USD Billion)

Rising disposable income along with government initiatives to boost electronics manufacturing in Asia Pacific will encourage the electronic ceramics market growth in forecast time period. By 2020 the electronics market in India is projected to reach USD 400 billion. In 2017, total investment in the countrys electronics manufacturing stood over USD 20 billion, which is 27% more than that from last year. With the advent of technology, the usage of electronic components such as sensors and actuators have escalated in the automobile sector. In Asia Pacific region, more than 8 million units of car and light commercial vehicles were sold in 2017 and has seen a growth rate of over 5% from last year. Among Asian Countries, Thailand has shown the highest growth rate of 14% and with the improvement in standard of living of population it is expected to increase further. These factors will certainly propel the market growth by 2025.

Electronic ceramics or electroceramics are used in various gas detection, pollution detection and environment monitoring devices. Stringent environmental norms across the globe has increased the usage of these devices in industries and it will act as a growth driver for the electroceramics market in near future.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electronic Ceramics Market

Electronic Ceramics Market, By Product

On the basis of product, piezoelectric ceramics holds more than 30% of the global electronic ceramics market share in 2017. The product is mostly used to generate the signals, and this widens its scope in the industrial sector as actuators, piezo generators, transducers etc. These piezoelectric ceramics-based products are further employed in telephones, inkjet printers, ultrasonic imaging and guidance systems in defense sector.

In terms of revenue, ferroelectric ceramics will display a moderate growth rate with CAGR close to 4% from 2018 to 2025. The product has the ability to be used in the non-volatile data storage applications, which means that the data stored in these materials in binary form will remain even if the power is lost. This make them the preferred choices for the computer hardware manufacturers. Besides this, the product is also used in flash bulbs, relay switches, and sensors.

Electronic Ceramics Market, By End-user

Electronic ceramics have end-use applications in various sectors among which telecommunication & power transmission sector shows a decent growth rate of around 5% from 2018 to 2025. Product properties such as high electrical resistivity and low dielectric constant makes it suitable to be used as insulator and in making substrates for the integrated circuits. Increasing demand for energy results in huge investment in T&D (transmission & distribution) sector, which in turn will escalate the electronic ceramics market growth in future.

In healthcare sector, electroceramics is widely used in various types of diagnostic equipment. In 2015, U.S. spending in this sector was around USD 3 trillion and it is expected to reach USD 4 trillion, accounting to almost half of global spending by 2020. Increase in number of chronic disease patients along with large scale investments to improve diagnostic and curing technologies in North America is the primary reason for the industry growth in coming years.

Electronic Ceramics Industry, By Region

Asia Pacific region led the electronic ceramics market with above 35% of global revenue share in 2017. Positive demand for product owing to the presence of large number of end user industries such as home appliances & consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, telecommunication & power transmission, etc.

Rise in standard of living of the population resulted in the demand of luxurious cars in the region. Piezoelectric ceramics are used in sensors of automobiles as they react to the vehicles position, change in direction and engine operation. These are predominantly used in ABS and ASR systems of automobiles. Increasing automobile safety standards will significantly catapult the product demand in automobile sector in the forecasted timeframe.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electronic Ceramics Market

The key players in the electronic ceramics market are CeramTech Holdings Gmbh, Morgan Advanced Materials, Maruwa Co.Ltd., Central Electronics Limited, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd., PI Ceramics, Sensor Technology Ltd., Vinayak Techno Ceramics, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., APC International Ltd. Most of these market players are adopting the blend of inorganic and organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansion of plant capacities and product range to gain a significant share of this resourceful market.

For instance, in February 2017 Ceramtec has announced the acquisition of UK electroceramics business from Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. which comprises of two manufacturing sites at Ruabon and Southampton.

Industry Viewpoint

Electronic ceramics are predominantly used in the aerospace & defense sector. The product is lighter as compared to many metals and this makes them ideal choice in the various applications such as lighting, sensors, antenna components of aerospace industry. High intensity discharge lamps, LEDs and laser lightning systems which are essential equipments for aircrafts use electronic ceramics as their integral components.

Increasing defense budgets and extensive investments in R&D activities across the globe to develop more compact and light weight electronic equipments will significantly boost the product market demand in near futur

