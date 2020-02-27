Best Market Research on E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market size was over USD 7.5 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 8.5 million tons by 2025.

Rising demand for glass fibers from automotive & transport, construction, wind energy, pipes & tanks and aerospace industries is likely to boost E-glass fiber yarn & roving market size. These products are light in weight and offer high tensile strength, flexibility, thermal and electrical resistance at minimal cost. Increasing investment in infrastructure development in the U.S. where new public construction accounted for over USD 280 billion in 2017 which is likely to have a positive impact on the industry growth. Rising focus on energy conservation in construction industry is expected to stimulate E-glass fiber yarn & roving market growth for their application as insulating materials.

Growing global automotive sales, with the worldwide car sales in 2018 was valued at over USD 75 million indicates favourable circumstances for the market growth. Rising demand for lightweight, fuel efficient vehicles along with high speed sports cars is projected to drive product from automotive & transport sector.

E-glass fiber is widely used in aerospace applications pertaining to its dimensional stability and temperature resistance. It is naturally incombustible and does not emit toxic products or smoke when exposed to heat. Increasing demand for fuel efficient, lightweight composites due to their low maintenance costs and high load bearing capacity is likely to drive E-glass fiber yarn & roving market growth.

Fiberglass produces dust when chopped, cut, sanded or trimmed. Exposure to fibres present in the dust can cause irritation in eyes and rashes in the skin outer layer which can have adverse health effects on humans as well as environment. Long term exposure to fiberglass dust can also increase the potential risk of stomach irritation, asthma and bronchitis which may hinder the market growth with rising stringent regulations related to employee health and safety. However, these materials when used as additives for plastics improve the impact resistance and enhance end use product rigidity which is likely to accelerate the market demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market

E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market, By Product

Global E-glass fiber yarn market demand from electrical & electronics application may exhibit gains at over 5% up to 2025. These products are layered and impregnated in several printed circuit boards (PCB) pertaining to their high electrical and corrosion resistance, mechanical strength, thermal conductivity and superior dielectric properties. Fiber glass yarns are also used in fixing motor coil and transformer parts to withstand mechanical stress during operation. These products provide structural integrity, exceptional heat and electrical resistance which is crucial for the performance of various electronic boards and electrical devices. Increasing demand for high performance consumer electronics along with favourable government initiatives is likely to accelerate industry demand.

Global E-glass fiber roving market size from aerospace application is likely to exceed USD 950 million by 2025 owing to the increasing demand for impact resistant, low weight and durable materials in the development of commercial aircrafts. These products are served in the fighter aircrafts construction owing to their high load bearing structures and exceptional low weight which enables the aircraft to carry more weapons and increases missions effectiveness. Furthermore, it is used in flooring, seating, cargo liners and other cabin interior parts as they provide superior electrical insulation. Growing R&D innovations have increased the usage of glass fiber composites in fighter aircrafts owing to their high tensile strength and stability in space environment which is likely to boost E-glass fiber yarn & roving market size.

Global E-glass fiber roving market size from wind energy application is likely to witness growth of over 6% by 2025 as it provides high strength at low weight which increases rotor blades efficiency and duration. These products are widely used in large wind turbines manufacturing for different geographies and climatic conditions in a cost-effective way which is expected to be a major driving factor for the market growth with rising demand for renewable energy sources from across the globe. Significant growth in wind energy consumption and increasing demand for lightweight turbine components to facilitate transportation at low accessibility areas may accelerate E-glass fiber yarn & roving market demand.

E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Industry, By Region

North America, driven by Canada, Mexico and the U.S. E-glass fiber yarn & roving market size should surpass USD 1.8 billion by 2025 pertaining to the increasing adoption and replacement of smart electronic devices in the region. Changing lifestyle preferences, rise in disposable income and increasing innovations in consumer electronics is likely to drive market growth in the region.

Europe market demand driven by Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain may witness significant gains at over 4.5% during the forecasted timespan pertaining to the significant growth in automotive industry and increasing lightweight product usage in automotive body parts. Increasing technological advancements has enabled manufacturers to produce sustainable substitutes to plastics and metals which is likely to induce the E-glass fiber regional market growth.

Asia Pacific, led by India, China, South Korea and Japan E-glass fiber yarn & roving market demand may register favourable gains at over 5.5% by 2025 owing to the high penetration and huge growth in the construction industry. Rapid urbanization along with rising demand from automotive & transport, construction, and industrial applications pertaining to its superior capabilities shall propel market size. Additionally, increasing energy efficient products demand and growth in automobile production in India is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: E-Glass Fiber Yarn & Roving Market

Global E-glass fiber yarn & roving market share is consolidated with key market participants which includes PPG Industries, Taishan Fiberglass, CIPC, Jushi Group, and Owens Corning. Major manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line to improve the product portfolio, strategic partnerships & collaborations to target global market and attract new customers.

Industry Viewpoint

E-glass fiber or commonly known as electrical grade, which is widely used in construction, aerospace, industrial, pipes & tanks, wind energy, electrical & electronics and automotive industries as they enhance the overall product performance while offering electrical insulation, fire resistance, and dimensional stability. The fibers are widely used in sports, recreational & leisure goods, filtration products, roofing, wallcoverings, fire & heat protection products, manufacturing of boats among several others. Increasing demand to replace heavy metal components by lightweight fiberglass is expected to drive the overall industry growth.

