Best Market Research on District Cooling Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on District Cooling Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide District Cooling Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: District Cooling Market

Industry / Sector Trends

District Cooling Market size in 2017 was valued over USD 100 billion and the annual energy consumption will reach over 300 PJ by 2024.

China District Cooling Market Size, By Production Technique, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Increasing regulatory measures toward carbon emissions coupled with rising cooling demand will foster the district cooling market size. Introduction of government norms and mandates along with ongoing adoption of sustainable technologies will stimulate the industry growth. The EU introduced an initiative (COM (2016) 51 final) with an aim to reduce the energy dependency across the EU nations. Further, the initiative also proposes plans toward reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from commercial and residential establishments.

Extreme climatic conditions owing to increasing surface temperature along with growing energy consumption in Middle East and Asia Pacific region will propel the district cooling market share. Rapid urbanization and industrialization on account of increasing per capita income and improvement in standard of living will positively influence the product adoption. In 2016, the maximum temperature across Kuwait was recorded at 540 C which was 8% higher when compared with the 2015 levels.

Economies of scale in long run, ease of parity with various production technologies, flexibility and reliability of systems and high standard of operations and maintenance are some of the key features which will encourage the product penetration. In addition, rising infrastructural spending across the emerging economies on account of developing commercial sector will stimulate the district cooling market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: District Cooling Market

District Cooling Market, By Production Technique

Free cooling technology is set to grow on account of stringent regulatory norms toward reduction of dependency on fossil fuels. The technology adoption is influenced by reduced emissions owing to decline in peak power demand, increasing adoption of sustainable energy and reduced need for infrastructural expansion. Growing deployment of projects by utilizing lake and sea water to reduce the emissions will further boost the district cooling market.

Absorption cooling technology in 2017, accounted for over 13% in 2017 of the global district cooling market share. Ability to use waste energy for cooling production and environment friendly nature will favor the product adoption. Increasing demand for energy efficient technologies favored by stringent environmental norms will positively influence the business growth. Reduced power requirement and decreasing carbon emissions are some of the key features which will complement the industry outlook.

District Cooling Market, By Application

Residential district cooling market is set to grow owing to growing demand for efficient and sustainable cooling solutions. Increasing penetration of small scale DC systems will boost the product demand. In 2016, Westpoort Warmte and AEB initiated a DC project in Amsterdam to provide services to residential buildings in the city.

Commercial district cooling market is anticipated to grow over 4% by 2024. Increasing adoption of sustainable building codes and standards coupled with development of efficient building systems will encourage the product penetration. Ongoing investments toward the real-estate business on account of flourishing service sector across the Europe and Asia Pacific region will further stimulate the business outlook. In 2017, the real-estate investments across commercial sector accounted for USD 32.4 billion, an increase of around 35% when compared with 2016.

District Cooling Market, By Region

U.S. district cooling market will grow over 2% by 2024. Increasing demand for cooling owing to growing investments toward commercial and residential development will positively impact the business growth. Stringent government norms toward carbon emissions along with ongoing adoption of sustainable energy efficiency standards will positively influence the business outlook. The U.S. EPA in 2015, introduced the carbon emissions norms for new power plants. The initiative incorporates the NSPS standards to restrict the CO2 emissions from natural gas and coal-fired plants.

Stringent regulatory frameworks toward decarbonization of buildings coupled with increasing penetration of clean energy technologies will foster the Sweden district cooling market. Torrid climatic conditions on account of the nations geographical presence near Gulf stream will further propel the industry growth. The average temperature recorded in Stockholm in summers was 22.40 C in 2016.

Saudi Arabia district cooling market is set to exceed USD 1 billion by 2024. Rising demand for sustainable solutions coupled with increasing adoption of green building codes and standards will stimulate the product adoption. Favorable regulatory framework toward the adoption of large scale DC systems along with increasing construction spending across the major cities including Riyadh and Macca will complement the business growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: District Cooling Market

Key leading players across the district cooling market includes Tabreed, Emicool, Fortum, Vattenfall, Veolia, Ramboll, Siemens, Engie, Alfa Laval, Goteborg Energi, Helen, Wien Energi, Logstor, Empower, Qatar Cool, Shinryo Corporation, Stellar Energy, ADC Energy Systems, SNC Lavalin, Singapore District Cooling and Keppel Dhcs.

Ongoing investments toward extensive R&D activities along with numerous initiatives by industry players to enhance their presence has been a prominent strategic implication by leading players across the district cooling market. In addition, the shifting trend pertaining to development & customization of technology and expansion of facilities to cater the growing consumer base has been a focus point for key players.

District Cooling Industry Viewpoint

DC technology provides cooling solutions across the residential, commercial and industrial establishments. The chilled water is delivered from a centralized chilling plant to various buildings attached across the network. The water circulates in the cooling coils and enters the cooling network. The energy requirement to drive the technology is primarily produced from free cooling, heat pumps, electric chillers and absorption cooling. The product requires less power, are easy to maintain, low noise and efficiently controls the internal room temperatures when compared with alternative technologie

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive District Cooling Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of District Cooling industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of District Cooling industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of District Cooling industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of District Cooling industry.

Research Methodology: District Cooling Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide District Cooling Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580