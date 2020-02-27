Best Market Research on Display Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Display Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Display Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Display Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Display Market size was over USD 7 billion with unit shipment of over 45 million units in 2016 growing at CAGR of over 14% from 2017 to 2024.

China POS terminals display market size, by display size, 2016 & 2024 (Thousand Units)

The global display market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast time span owing to technological advancements in touchscreen technology such as surface acoustic wave technology. Further, the reducing cost of components, such as controllers, touch sensors, and software drivers, is encouraging the end users including retailers to adopt advanced systems, boosting the industry growth.

The deployment of technologically-advanced systems such as smart ATMs and NFC-enabled POS systems will propel the display market growth. The deployment of smart and next-generation ATMs is increasing owing to their ability to reduce the number of bank branches and perform on-the-go banking by providing services such as money transfer, cash deposit, and check clearance. The deployment of smart ATMs is encouraging the manufacturers to develop advanced displays, escalating the industry demand. Moreover, rising shipments of POS systems are offering growth opportunities to the companies operating in the market. POS terminals market shipments were over 30 million units in 2016. POS display manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering advanced units; for instance, interactive POS displays, where they are equipped with sensors to detect individuals in proximity, etc. Some retailers have also combined digital POS displays with mobile client applications to bring an enhanced personalization to the customers shopping journey.

Reducing the number of ATM deployments in countries including the U.S., the UK, and Germany is expected to challenge the display market growth. The high cost of ATM systems and increasing number of ATM frauds are compelling banks and financial services to reduce the number of ATMs. Furthermore, increasing online and mobile payments are reducing the ATM usage considerably. However, the increasing usage of POS and kiosk systems is expected to reverse the impact of reducing ATMs on the overall market.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Display Market

Display Market, By Application

Growing number of kiosks across various applications such as ticketing, self-checkout, and information presentation in industries such as retail, financial services, entertainment, and healthcare is expected to propel the kiosk display market growth over the future. These systems are being adopted widely across the retail sectors in countries including the UK, the U.S., and Germany as these offer faster checkout and easier transactions. Self-service checkout technologies are rapidly growing as customers gravitate toward the efficiency, convenience, and small queues that are provided by self-service retail kiosks. This is offering a push to the manufacturers to integrate advanced technologies in the displays.

Growing adoption of POS terminals owing to the penetration of chip-embedded cards to reduce security concerns is expected to bode well for the POS display market over the forecast time span. Government initiatives, such as demonetization in India, have increased the POS usage considerably in the past few years. The penetration of technologies, such as cloud and SaaS-based POS to improve functionality, is driving the demand for POS terminals and the industry growth. Factors such as rising inclination toward online payments and increasing penetration of EMV cards are expected to propel the industry growth. The growing adoption of digital payment services has led to the rise in non-cash payments across the world, increasing the demand for POS terminals and driving the industry growth.

Display Market, Display Size

Display size above 10 in the ATM display market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast time span owing to the growing demand for multi-function ATMs. Customers are demanding one-stop ATM solutions as an alternative to banks. Furthermore, banks are deploying multi-function machines to reduce the number of bank branches and improve the profitability. Large multi-touch displays in ATMs allow tablet-like interactions and allow consumers to zoom, pinch, and swipe their way through transactions. These factors are expected to positively impact the above 10 ATM display industry growth.

15 POS display market is expected to gain pace during the forecast time span owing to low costs as compared to above 15 screens and high quality as compared to below 15 screens. Large-scale adoption of POS systems in sectors including retail, entertainment, hospitality, healthcare, and warehouse & distribution is expected to propel the industry growth.

Display Market, Region

Increasing need to replace the existing old machines in countries including India and China in the Asia Pacific region is boosting the ATM display market growth in the region. However, initiatives such as digitization and demonetization have encouraged the screen manufacturers to shift their focus on POS and kiosk components. Service providers, such as restaurants, are increasing the use of kiosks and POS terminals to improve operational efficiency and minimize the risks pertaining to handling cash. The implementation of these systems has allowed these users to reduce errors due to human intervention and improves the profitability.

The Germany display market is expected to grow steadily owing to the steady growth of mobile payments industry. The steady growth is characterized by the inclination of people in the region toward making payments through cash and prefer to pay through notes over POS. However, large retailers in Germany, such as Aldi North & Aldi South, Metro, Lidl, and Edeka, are increasingly investing in contactless payment terminals to encourage cashless payments. This is expected to fuel the industry growth in Germany.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Display Market

Some of the major players in the display market include NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Epson America, Inc., Fametech, Inc., Displax SA, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., and Ingenico Group. The industry is highly fragmented in nature and the players are continuously investing in developing high-quality products. For instance, 3M Solutions developed a proprietary metal mesh design to improve the responsiveness of touch. The company has also developed a multi-touch controller to improve the speed and accuracy of the screens.

Players in the industry, such as NEC Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, and Samsung, are investing in backward integration. This threatens the share of the smaller players in the industry. The manufacturers are focusing on R&D to develop advanced products. For instance, Planar, a Leyard Company, has incorporated several technologies such as resistive touch, capacitive touch, and SAW technology that allows 32 touch points. Such technological advancements to stay afloat in the competition are expected to accelerate the display market growth.

Display Industry Viewpoint

In Europe and North America, the cost of mobile devices is reducing with the growing popularity of the wireless technology. This has led to the increasing adoption of POS terminals in these regions across various applications such as retail and hospitality. The vendors are increasingly offering customized solutions to clients specific to their business operations, contributing further to the display market growth. Increasing focus on saving costs & time and enhancing efficiency is aiding the POS industry growth.

The end users, such as retailers and restaurant owners, are inclined toward large screens for enhanced visibility and swift operations. The evolution of kiosk systems and technological advancements have resulted in the adoption of modern touchscreen interface in a wide range of applications such as ticket vending, bill payment, and show directions. Growing competition in the retail sector has encouraged the retailers to install interactive kiosks in stores to attract customers, boosting the display market growth.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Display Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Display industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Display industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Display industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Display industry.

Research Methodology: Display Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Display Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580