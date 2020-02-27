Best Market Research on Dermatology Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Dermatology Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dermatology devices market size was valued over USD 9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 11.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Dermatology Devices Market

Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type, 2013 2024 (USD Billion)

Rising incidence of skin diseases globally is the prime factor accelerating the skincare devices business growth. Favourable reimbursement scenario in developed economies for numerous skin disorders including eczema, skin cancer, measles and warts will surge the demand for aesthetic procedures. Moreover, growing R&D investments in dermatology industry will substantially spur market size over the coming years. Availability of various insurance schemes for faster and affordable laser treatments should further foster dermatology devices industry growth.

Technological advancements in field of dermatology supported by FDA approvals have proven beneficial for manufacturers to capitalize on market opportunities and maintain their position. Development of novel therapies and devices to manage metastatic melanoma, and malignant type of skin cancer among others will foster dermatology diagnostic devices business growth. Additionally, introduction to digitalization within dermatology devices utilized for accurate diagnosis, will enable higher adoption rate for these devices in developed economies. However, stringent regulatory landscape may impede dermatology devices industry growth during the analysis timeframe.

Dermatology Devices Market, By Product Type

Diagnostic devices segment is expected to witness over 11% growth during the forecast period. Rising incidence of skin cancer owing to exposure to UV radiations as well as hazardous radiations in chemical industries should escalate skincare devices demand. Moreover, developments in imaging devices, dermatoscopes and biopsy devices for better patient care will augment segmental growth in the foreseeable future.

Treatment devices segment was held around 40% revenue share in 2018 and is predicted to grow substantially by 2025. Surge in demand for non-invasive screening of skin cancers and other related skin disorders will create several growth opportunities. Additionally, innovation in devices along with accessibility to advanced treatment devices for improved aesthetics should foster segment growth. In addition, extensive usage of liposuction devices and electrosurgical equipment will accelerate the demand for skincare devices.

Dermatology Devices Market, By Application

Hair removal segment was valued over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to witness similar growth during the analysis period. Various advantages associated with hair removal devices such as precision, speed and predictability will favor segment growth. Inclination of female population towards hair removal devices for enhanced aesthetic appeal, should foster the market growth.

Skin rejuvenation segment accounted for more than 20% revenue share in 2018 and is poised to exhibit lucrative growth during the forthcoming years. Growing demand for skin rejuvenation products to reduce ageing spots, recover appearance of acne scars, minimize pore size and remove wrinkles and fine lines will spur the segment size. Moreover, application of these devices in stimulating collagen to repairs skin texture and tone will thus enhance dermatology devices industry growth.

Germany Dermatology Devices Market Size, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Dermatology Devices Market, By Region

North America market is assessed to show around 11.8% CAGR during the analysis period. Regional growth is attributed to advancement in technology that is integrated within dermatology devices, used in aesthetic and other dermatological procedures to treat different skin conditions. Additionally, R&D investment in skin cancer treatments by major industry players should drive dermatology diagnostic devices market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dermatology devices industry was valued around USD 2 billion in 2018 owing to growing prevalence of skin cancers caused by exposure to UV radiations. Presence of large patient pool in highly populous countries such as China and India coupled with growing investments in healthcare industry will propel Asia Pacific skincare devices business growth.

Asia Pacific Dermatology Devices Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Dermatology Devices Market

Few of the eminent industry players functioning in dermatology devices market include Image Derm, Alma Lasers, Lumenis, Aesthetic, 3Gen, Ambicare, Genesis Biosystems, Heine Optotechnik, Biolitec, Cortex Technology, Ellipse, Amd Global Telemedicine, Michelson Diagnostics, Dansys, Solta Medical, Hologic and Cutera. The business players implement several strategies such as acquisitions and novel product launches to sustain market competition.

Recent industry developments:

In April 2019, Alma Lasers announced launch of BeautiFill. It is a first laser-based platform that produces high quality autologous fat for face contouring and holistic body. The new product offers physician, the opportunity to upgrade aesthetic medicines by adding new treatment to practice

In July 2018, Lumenis launched NuEra tight at the 2018 aesthetic show. It is a high power, temperature-controlled radio frequency cellulite and skin laxity treatment for superficial as well as deep heating. It provides treatment to address all areas quickly, safely and efficiently, offering soothing experience to patients. The new product launch enabled company to strengthen its existing product portfolio

Dermatology Devices Industry Viewpoint

The history of dermatology devices can be tracked back in 1900s, when the German Kopfermann and Ladenburg reported evidence about the phenomenon of stimulated emission of radiation in 1928. Few years later, Fabrikant initiated stimulated emission, in a gas discharge, and found a way to amplify light, while Pound and Purcell described the stimulated outbreak of radio waves for further usage. Later in 1953, the American Weber introduced a microwave amplifier that was completely grounded on stimulated emission. From then various manufactures started focusing on introducing advanced dermatology diagnostic devices to improve skincare. Moreover, introduction of lasers and launch of enhanced equipment that offer cost effective dermatology solutions offer potential growth opportunities. Novel technologies in light source devices rapidly being developed for treatment of dermatologic conditions will accelerate skincare devices business growth over the forthcoming year

