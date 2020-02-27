Best Market Research on Dental Practice Management Software Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Dental Practice Management Software Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dental Practice Management Software Market size was valued over USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 11.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing geriatric population worldwide will act as high impact rendering driver for dental practice management software market growth. As per World Population Prospects data, the aging patient base aged 60 years and above is predicted to be more than double by 2050. Rising number of elderly patient pool suffering from dental disorders will result in industry expansion.

Growing awareness and increasing focus on oral health in developed economies will augment the demand for dental practice management solutions in future. Various initiatives and awareness programs conducted by several organizations have contributed to create high awareness to cater to the ever-increasing need for quality dental care. Increasing burden of dental diseases globally leads to rise in healthcare expenditures. Therefore, rising need for implementation of cost containment measures to curtail escalating healthcare costs will boost adoption of dental practice management solutions by dentists in the coming few years.

Rising technological advancements along with increasing adoption in the developed regions will drive industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Rapid innovations in the field of dentistry including transformation of stand-alone practice management software to integrated EHR/practice management solutions and advanced modules will spur demand. Increasing venture capital funding and favourable government support is further set to propel the global market growth. However, dearth of skilled IT professional required for providing service and support to the dental practice management software vendors may limit the market growth to a certain extent.

Scheduling business segment dominated the global dental practice management software market with around 19% of revenue share in 2018. Growing awareness regarding oral health among geriatric population has resulted in increasing number of dental check-ups. Effective scheduling of these patients through software will enhance productivity and reduce inconsistency for dental practitioners, thereby augmenting segmental growth.

Patient communication segment will witness significant CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of dental practice management software for connecting with patients and automating tasks such as appointment confirmations, recall reminders, etc.

Web-based software business segment was valued at USD 520.6 million in 2018. This is attributable to increased flexibility and convenience offered by such solutions leading to effective clinical data management and reduced costs. Also, web-based dashboard permits operators to assess main metrics as well as track day-to-day schedules, thereby boosting segmental market growth.

Cloud-based business segment is forecasted to grow at robust CAGR of 14.8% over the projection period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions to cater to the growing trend of patient-centricity will drive segmental growth. Cloud-based software enables data availability to multiple locations and allows to achieve patient satisfaction as well as improved clinical outcomes, thereby fuelling its demand over the coming years.

U.S. dominated the dental practice management software industry with a market size of USD 497.8 million in 2018 and will witness similar trend over the coming years. Favourable demographic trends such as rising elderly patient pool suffering from oral diseases will act as high growth rendering factor. Rapid expansion in healthcare IT owing to favourable Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH Act) will drive market growth. Such factors will enable U.S. to maintain its dominant position in the industry.

Germany accounted for more than 21.0% market share in 2018. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders along with growing focus on oral health by geriatric population will drive industry growth. Presence of German Dental Association responsible to increase awareness for oral hygiene will further propel market growth over the coming years.

Indian market is poised to witness considerable growth due to rising geriatric population suffering from oral problems, growing healthcare awareness and favourable government policies. For instance, development of software management system by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) for uniform online registration of dental personnel will augment market growth.

Some of the major players operating in global market include Henry Schein, Carestream Dental, Patterson Dental, Curve Dental, Quality Systems. Other industry participants include Dovetail Dental Software, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and DentiMax among others. Acquisitions, new product launch and distribution are the major strategies adopted by

the industry participants to increase their foothold in the market.

Rapid innovations in the field of dentistry will drive dental practice management software industry. The industry is witnessing shift towards digitization thereby boosting demand for dental practice management software. Rising adoption of technological advanced cloud-based solutions in developed regions enabling better service at affordable cost will foster industry growth in the future. Increasing pressure of cost containment along with rising awareness pertaining to oral health among the expanding elderly patient pool in developing countries will augment the global market growt

