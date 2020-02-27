Best Market Research on Dental Laser Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Dental Laser Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dental laser Market size was valued at USD 450.3 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Rising patient preference for non-invasive procedures worldwide will positively impact dental laser market growth. Numerous medical facilities now prefer blue and blue green light non-invasive procedures owing to their benefits including less pain and effective patient care. Furthermore, these lights are extensively preferred to treat oral health conditions. Blue light therapy is a drug free treatment with reduced side effects and risks that has expanded its application in dentistry. Moreover, various clinical trials for dental laser have gained effectiveness in refining several health conditions within minimum clinical hours. Above mentioned factors should foster the dental laser business growth.

Growing prevalence of periodontal diseases worldwide will accelerate the demand for dental laser. According to WHO data published in September 2018, severe periodontal disease was the 11th most prevalent disease affecting larger population pool globally. Furthermore, increasing number of oral tests in dental clinics and hospitals will favour dental laser industry growth. However, lack of knowledge regarding laser treatment in underdeveloped economies may hamper the market growth.

Soft tissue dental laser segment held around 64% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly by 2025. Benefits offered by soft tissue dental laser such as efficient cutting and enhanced placement of contemporary restorative materials will surge its demand during the forthcoming years. Moreover, wide application in sealing of pits and prevention of dental caries should accelerate the business growth.

All tissue dental laser segment is anticipated to witness robust CAGR of more than 4.5% during the forecast timeframe. Ability of all tissue dental laser to offer more power for faster cavity preparations should foster segmental growth. Focus of manufacturers on developing advanced products such as Waterlase all tissue laser product line will further upsurge the segment revenue size.

Tooth whitening segment was valued around USD 23 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast timeframe. Tooth whitening procedure uses light-activated bleaching gel to whiten teeth. Increasing prevalence of oral health cases including yellowish teeth will drive the segmental growth.

Oral surgery segment held momentous revenue share in 2018 and is projected to witness around 4.9% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Segment growth is attributed to increasing demand for oral surgeries such as biopsies, jaw surgery and gingivectomy. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive dental laser will augment segmental growth in foreseeable future.

Dental clinics segment held over 55% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit tremendous growth over the analysis timeline. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases along with growing preference for advanced procedures will spur revenue size. Moreover, dental clinics offer procedures at significantly less cost as compared to hospitals due to high operational efficiency, thereby, stimulating business growth.

Hospitals segment was valued around USD 115 million in 2018 due to larger patient preference towards hospital settings. Availability of accomplished healthcare specialists and advanced medical devices in hospital settings will accelerate segmental growth over the analysis timeline.

North America market will witness around 5% growth over the analysis timeline. Surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region are some of the major factors driving regional business growth. Additionally, availability of technologically advanced dental laser will positively impact dental laser industry growth.

Asia Pacific dental laser market was valued more than USD 95 million revenue in 2018. Regional growth can be attributed to rising awareness pertaining to oral hygiene, periodontics and gingivitis. Moreover, healthcare reforms in the region and numerous government initiatives for increasing awareness regarding oral health will further foster regional business growth.

Prominent business players working in dental laser market include AMD Lasers, BIOLASE, Bison Medical, CAO, Convergent Dental, Dentsply Sirona, Fotona, LightScalpel, MORITA, Yoshida Dental and Zolar Technology. These business players implement numerous inorganic strategies including collaborations, partnership and acquisitions to capitalize on market opportunities and sustain industry competition. For instance, in October 2018, Convergent Dental introduced the next generation Solea, a CO2 all tissue dental laser, that offers improved ergonomics, improved accessibility, significant software upgrades and a smaller footprint. This strategy enabled firm to enhance its product portfolio thereby increasing its customer base.

In 1917, Albert Einstein laid foundation for the discovery of laser and its prototypes by theorizing photoelectric amplification that could release stimulated emission or a single frequency. The term laser is an acronym for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation and was introduced to the public in 1959, in an article in Columbia University. In 1961, a laser was developed from crystals of yttrium?aluminium?garnet treated with 1?3% neodymium. Later, the argon laser was discovered in 1962 while, the ruby laser introduced in 1963, was used as the first medical laser to congeal retinal lesions. Continuous innovations in the field of dentistry for efficient patient care proved beneficial for overall industry. FDA approvals for dental laser and several product launches over the recent years have enhanced the demand for such equipment. Business players operating in the dental laser industry are focusing on R&D activities for developing technologically advanced products. Rising awareness regarding oral hygiene worldwide along with adoption of such products in various non-invasive procedures will surge the demand for dental laser during the forthcoming year

