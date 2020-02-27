Best Market Research on Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Dental Equipment & Consumables Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dental Equipment and Consumables Market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness 6.1% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Dental Equipment & Consumables Market

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By Product, 2013 2024, (USD Billion)

Growing number of patients with deteriorating oral health is projected to drive dental equipment and consumables market size over forecast period. Disorders such as periodontitis, gingivitis, infections and oral thrush largely affects young as well as adult populations across the globe. For instance, according WHO approximately 15-20% of adults suffer from periodontal disease and 60-90% of children are diagnosed with dental cavities. Poor oral hygiene and changing eating habits such as excessive tobacco, sugar and alcohol consumption further increases the risk of chronic dental diseases.

Remarkable rise in dental tourism will largely support dental equipment & consumables market growth. Dental tourism offers cost advantage to dental patients, thereby increasing number of people seeking medical tourism. For instance, approximately 150,000 dental patients visit India for treatment of dental disorders. Increasing number of dental patients seeking dental tourism will augment industry size over the forecast timeframe.

Accelerating demand for cosmetic dentistry to enhance aesthetics will drive industry over forecast period. Availability of better cosmetic dentistry facilities along with high awareness about it has surged adoption rates, especially in developed countries. As per survey conducted by American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, there is high demand for cosmetic procedures such as whitening, bonding and veneers. Non-invasive nature of these procedures coupled with better aesthetics offered by cosmetic dentistry will trigger the industry growth over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, availability of cutting-edge technology for treatment of oral problems will flourish the revenue generation over forecast period.

However, high cost of treatment along with lack of skilled dentists in developing nations can potentially hamper business growth. Additionally, increasing use of refurbished equipments will negatively impact the industry.

Dental Equipment & Consumables Market, By Product

Consumables segment led global dental equipment and consumables market with a market share of 64.2% in 2017. There is large demand for dental prosthetics, endodontics products along with dental syringes and anaesthetics due to growing prevalence of cavities, tooth decay and dental caries. In addition, technological advancements in syringes will augment the segment growth in coming years. Dental prosthetics is estimated to grow with a CAGR 7.0% from 2018 to 2024, owing to greater benefits with respect to patient comfort. Due to increased convenience to patient offered by removable prosthetics, this segment will witness considerable business growth till 2024.

Dental equipment segment will witness 5.3% CAGR owing to technological advancement such as CAD/CAM technology that favours better and faster treatment. For instance, dental electrosurgical systems are largely being used for accelerating procedures such as root canals, restorations and other dental procedures. Aforementioned factors will stimulate segment growth.

Dental Equipment and Consumables Market, By End-use

Dental clinics segment accounted for 38.7% overall market share in 2017 and is anticipated to grow during the forecast timeline owing to better healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising patient pool. Growing number of dental facilities coupled with rising patient pool will drive dental clinics segment size. Increase in number of patients undergoing dental treatment due to cost-effective dental tourism will favour segmental growth. Moreover, growing awareness among people about importance of dental treatment will further drive segment over forecast timeframe.

Ambulatory surgical centres segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The growth is credited to availability of sophisticated technologies such as dental X-rays, lasers, CAD/CAM technology and intraoral cameras. Also, advantages such as reliability, safety and improved quality along with convenience for paediatric patients will foster growth of dental equipments and consumables in ambulatory surgical centres till projected timeline.

Dental Equipment and Consumables Market, By Region

North America dominated the dental equipment and consumables market with USD 8.5 billion revenue in 2017 and is forecasted to increase at a remarkable CAGR over the projected period. This is attributable to tremendous rise in dental implants and surgeries. Favourable reimbursement scenario and high disposable income in countries such as U.S. will further impel market growth in North America. Rising spending on dental care will also garner significant business share in this region. For instance, the total dental care expenditure in U.S. in year 2015 was USD 117.5 billion. These factors will favor market growth in North America till 2024.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness 8.8% CAGR in 2017. Growing adoption of high-end technology in nations such as Japan will accelerate market growth. Initiatives by governments of various countries to educate the population about the severity of oral health and hygiene will further increase regional growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Dental Equipment & Consumables Market

Some of the major industry players competing in global dental equipment and consumables market are A-Dec, Inc., AMD Lasers, BioLase, Carestream Dental LLC, Danaher corporation, Dentsply Sirona, GC Orthodontics America, Henry Schein, Ivoclar Vivadent Aktiengesellschaft, Kerr Corp, Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies, Planmeca OY, Straumann Holdings AG, 3M and Zimmer Dental. Industry players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as partnerships and acquisitions along with new product launches to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in December 2014, Patterson Companies acquired Holt Dental, regional dental supply firm in Wisconsin that aimed at improving Pattersons local reach and consolidate its position in the region.

Dental Equipment and Consumables Industry Viewpoint

Incidence of oral health problems and dental problems coupled with fast moving demand for cosmetic dentistry will positively impact global dental equipment and consumables industry. Rising number of older population will also result in upsurge of market growth. Availability of high-end technology leading to improved diagnosis and treatment will further impel the growth of dental equipment and consumables market.

