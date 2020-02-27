Best Market Research on Defoamers Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Defoamers Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Defoamers Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Defoamers Market size estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2015 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2016 to 2024.

Growing product usage in the paper & pulp industry is likely to drive the defoamers market demand in the study period. Defoamers are extensively utilized during production of paper & pulp. These products help in reducing the generation of foam quantity during paper & pulp making. Growing demand for the paper & pulp primarily in packaging sector will augment the industry growth in the next few years. Increasing paper-based product usage in the flexible packaging industry due to significant growth of e-commerce sector, will further drive the industry growth in next few years.

Increasing concerns over industrial wastewater across the world is likely to enhance the market demand the coming years. Stringent government regulations related to disposal of industrial wastewater has led to increase in consumption of treatment chemicals in the water treatment industry. Rising product usage in the industrial water purification is likely to drive the industry growth in next few years.

Another key growth enabling factor for the defoamers market is rising demand for the paints & coatings products in automotive and construction sector. Rising number of vehicle production in major countries including China, India, Mexico, the U.S., etc. are likely to drive the automotive industry growth in next few years. Further, rising urbanization and population across the world has led to increase in the construction of residential building in the emerging economies. Increasing construction and automotive industry in emerging countries will drive the paints & coatings demand, which will further increase the product usage in the next few years.

The key restraint to the market growth is regulations related to permitted quantities of defoamers in various end-use industry. Various government agencies including US FDA, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), European Environmental Agency (EEA), etc. have provided regulations over the usage of the product, which may slow down the industry growth in the next few years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Defoamers Market

By Product

According to products, the global defoamers market is categorized into oil-based, water-based, silicone-based and other products. Water-based defoamers are likely to hold around 19% share of the overall industry in the study period. These products have negligible adverse impact on environment compared to other product types. Silicone based products are likely to grow at more than 4% rate throughout the study period due to its growing usage in paper & pulp sector. The product possesses key characteristics such as better washing performance and low deposits.

By Application

The main application segment in global market are paints & coatings, water treatment, food & beverages, pulp & paper and others. The other applications segment consists of pharmaceuticals, mining, printing, agrochemicals, etc. Pulp and paper application segment is likely to hold around 30% share of the overall industry in the study period. Rising paper-based product usage in the packaging industry will be responsible for the segments growth in the next few years. Paints & coatings industry will grow at more than 4% rate in the coming years, this is due to growth in the construction and automotive industry across the globe.

By Region

Asia Pacific held around 35% of the share in the global defoamers market owing to rising product consumption in India and China. Increasing product demand from the pulp & packaging sector is key reason behind the regions growth. Growing agrochemicals demand will further enhance the industry growth in the coming years.

Another key region in the market is Europe which is likely to grow by a CAGR of 4% over the study period. This is due to rising usage of water treatment chemicals in the region. Government regulations towards disposal of industrial wastewater will augment the industry growth in the next few years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Defoamers Market

Key players in the market include Evonik Industries, Ashland, Clariant, Dow Corning, Kemira, Bluestar Silicones, BASF SE, Clariant, Air Products and Chemicals, Wacker Chemie, Elementis plc and KCC Basildon.

The market is fragmented with top six players accounting for around one fourth share of the overall industry. The key industry participants are large chemical manufacturers, having a long term experience and technologically advanced facilities to manufacture the defoamers.

Industry Viewpoint

These products are extensively used to remove foam generated in variety of production processes. Foams are undesirable in the manufacturing process and it needs to be removed in order to achieve smooth operation. In paper and pulp industry, these products are utilized to clean and remove surface foam during production stage. Water treatment industry will also positively affect the product demand due to growing treatment chemicals usage in the end-user industry. Rising Asia Pacific pulp & paper industry is likely to boost market demand in the next few year

