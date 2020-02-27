Best Market Research on Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market size exceeded USD 300 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption of over 50 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Size, By Material, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Growing demand for high performance chemicals in plastics, electronics, electric insulation and building & construction activities pertaining to their high effectiveness and resistance against fire should stimulate the decabromodiphenyl ether market size. The chemical substance offers effective, long term ignition resistance which act as a major driver for the market. Global buildings & construction market was accounted at over USD 8 trillion in 2018 which may foster themarket demand as it is used for insulation and wiring application in buildings.

Decabromodiphenyl ether is extensively used in plastics and electronics industry owing to its flame-retardant property. Global electronics sales revenue accounted for over USD 337.75 billion which shows significant opportunities for the market. These synthetic substances are added to plastics and other materials to retard combustibility. During the occurrence of fire, decaBDE ether interfere with the combustion process and delay the ignition & spreading of fire. Rising electronic equipment applications may foster the demand for flame retardant plastics in wires & cables, thereby stimulating the industry growth.

Decabromodiphenyl ether however is a major source of toxicity which in turn has shifted consumer inclination towards greener alternatives. The synthetic substance is found at low concentrations in air and is susceptible to long range atmospheric transport which may significantly hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market, By Purity

83% purity decabromodiphenyl ether market size from polyolefins may witness significant gains up to 4.5% by 2025. Polyolefins from decaBDE ether are used in several electronics such as televisions & computers owing to their superior electrical properties and high impact strength. Increasing technological advancements have enabled consumers to use portable PCs and manage their workload more efficiently which has increased the demand for computers. Polyolefins are stable at room temperature and offer high resistance to chemicals. Rising demand for light weight, durable plastics in various electronic goods is likely to stimulate the product demand.

97% purity segment from polypropylene may surpass USD 10 million by 2025 owing to its flame-retardant nature. The polymer is significantly used in building & construction pipes as it provides resistance to cracking, wear & tear. Polypropylene decreases heat transfer, resists damage against extreme weather fluctuations and enhances buildings energy efficiency. Increasing urbanization along with growing government initiatives for the development of construction sector may surge the demand for building & construction plastics, which in turn stimulate the industry growth.

Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. decabromodiphenyl ether market size may surpass USD 180 million by 2025 owing to the growing demand for textile in the region. Increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle has enhanced the purchasing power of consumers which act as a key driver of market. These materials are widely used in manufacturing furniture upholstery & mattresses where it is back coated onto the fabric in the latex binder. Rising consumer spending on household furnishing along with increasing retail outlets is likely to accelerate regional industry growth.

Europe market demand led by Germany, UK and France may expect gains close to 4% in the forecasted time. Increasing demand for application in automotive and aviation industries is likely to drive the product growth. The product is used in instrument panels, battery cases, trays, engine controls and electrical connectors owing to their flame retardant and high strength properties. The product is used in aircrafts parts including cables, interior panels, structural composites and seat coverings owing to its flame-retardant property, thereby driving the regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific, led by India, Japan, and China market exceed USD 130 million by the end of 2025. The region has witnessed significant increase in demand for residential and commercial buildings owing to rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the product is used in insulation material, foamed polyolefins and in roofing materials like films and membranes used under roofs to protect building areas. Increasing investments in infrastructural development along with rising population shall stimulate the industry growth.

Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market

Global decabromodiphenyl ether market size is consolidated between various industrial participants such as Tosh Corporation, Suli, Toronto Research Chemicals, Acuro and Shandong Haiwang Chemical. Manufacturers are primarily focused on the manufacturing of new products to improve their business unit line and engross new customers. Most of the industrial participants are increasing their regional presence and focusing to augment strategic business line by increasing production facilities.

Industry Viewpoint

Decabromodiphenyl ether is a synthetic material primarily designed to ensure ignition resistance of products. They are used to enhance the strength, durability and resistance against chemicals. Furthermore, increasing cases of household electrical fires has promoted the widespread usage of decaBDE as when fire occurs the vapour phase reaction that interfere with combustion process in turn delay the ignition and inhibit the spread of fire. This property has promoted the application of the product in electrical components, plastics used in the casing of television, personal computers and other electronic equipment, which is likely to foster the industry growt

