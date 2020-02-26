Best Market Research on Customized Shopfitting Materials Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Customized Shopfitting Materials Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market size was valued at over USD 131.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness over 4.8% CAGR up to 2025.

Germany Shopfitting Materials Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (USD Billion)

Expanding retail industry may surge demand for doors, windows and frames which are built from plastics. Plastics are considered durable, easy to maintain and cost-effective solution. It also offers high rigidity, mechanical stability, thermal resistance and enhance aesthetics which may propel customized shopfitting material market size by 2025.

E-commerce market is estimated to surpass USD 2.5 trillion by 2023. Increase in count of supplier and distributors on this platform has developed demand for stock of products requiring high inventory levels. Shopfitting products including storage units, shelves and furniture are used for stacking and maintaining inventory levels which is likely to propel product demand in foreseeable timeframe.

Laminates are utilized to enhance display characteristics of furniture surfaces including metal and wood. It is also utilized for decorating table-tops, cabinets and surface counters which imparts glossy and smooth surface finish. These products are also utilized for shielding surfaces from scratch, abrasion and cracks which may fuel product demand in projected timeframe.

Global aluminium market is anticipated to surpass USD 165 billion by 2022. Metals including aluminium are preferred more in manufacturing shelves and depths owing to its cost efficient and durable nature which increases robustness and strength to weight ratio. These are used in retail sector for displaying and hanging of clothes and apparels which increases graphical characteristics and attract consumers.

Counters, shelves, furniture and flooring manufacturing require high wood content which is further processed into plywoods, veneer and laminates which produces hazardous air pollutants. Exposure to air pollutants can have detrimental effect on body and can lead to skin, eye, nose and throat irritation which may hamper industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Customized Shopfitting Materials Market

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market, By Product

Plastics based customized shopfitting materials market size may surpass USD 9 billion by 2025. It offers tensile strength, hardness, abrasion and thermal resistance which makes it suitable for wall panels, signages, retail boxes and display units manufacturing. It is widely used in showrooms and retail stores for production of counters, ceilings, wall panels and for hanging of artefacts in hotels & restaurants which may stimulate industry size in projected timeframe.

Metals based customized shopfitting materials market size may witness gains at over 4.5% by 2025. Products including aluminium, iron and steel are utilized for panel & exhibition systems, changing rooms and cloth hanging equipments commercial manufacturing. These products are preferred over wood and plastics owing to space efficiency and strong rigidity, thereby propelling product demand.

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market, By Application

Customized shopfitting materials market from furniture application is anticipated to surpass USD 80 billion by 2025. New infrastructural development and rise in disposable income has led to furniture industry growth. Furnitures are used for creating space for seating along with facilitating storage for maintaining stock. These factors may foster customized shopfitting material market size by 2025.

Customized shopfitting materials market from display applications is poised to witness gains of over 4.5% by 2025. Mannequins are used for displaying dresses in retails stores & showrooms which helps it to act as a visual merchandiser. It is used in jewellery, footwear, clothings and apparels shops for enhancing graphical characteristics and attracting consumer which may fuel propel customized shopfitting material market size by 2025.

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market, By End Use

Customized shopfitting materials market from airports may surpass USD 30 billion by 2025.Restaurants, cafes and baggage counters at airports requires shopfitting solutions for manufacturing counters and tables for dining and check in. It is also utilized in enhancing visual appeal which is likely to attract domestic passengers and tourists owing to low airfares, thus stimulating customized shopfitting material market by 2025.

Customized shopfitting materials market from pharmacy may witness gain at over 3.5% by 2025. Convenience of buying medicines along with personal care products easy availability is likely to increase count of pharmaceutical stores. Counters are used in pharma stores in order to maintain fast transactions and cater customer needs. These factors are likely to promote product demand by 2025.

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by, South Korea, Australia, Japan, India and China customized shopfitting materials market size is projected to surpass USD 75 billion by 2025. Growth in retail industry in India, China, South Korea, Indonesia due to presence of international brands including Ikea and Amazon may propel product demand. High investments of retail giants mainly in Asia Pacific is likely to promote demand for customized shopfitting material in warehouses, office and commercial space.

Europe driven by Russia, Italy, UK, and Germany customized shopfitting materials market size may observe gains of 4.5% by 2025 owing to growing pharmaceutical industry. New government policies pertaining to expanding pharmaceutical sector in order to cater growing domestic demand may drive customized shopfitting material market size by 2025. Expanding airports in the region due to rising tourism services may stimulate desk, storage spaces and laminates demand in custom free shops, thus favoring industry growth.

Brazil customized shopfitting materials market size is anticipated to witness strong gains owing to growing consumer spending, which has led to rise in shopping malls and supermarkets construction projects, thereby propelling product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Customized Shopfitting Materials Market

Global customized shopfitting materials market share is highly fragmented with major industry players includes Madico, Decorative Films, SURTECO, Jacobs Joinery and Shopfitters Greenlam, REHAU Verwaltungszentrale, Wilsonart and Australian Plastic Fabricators. Companies are involved in developing innovative products and are focussing more on R&D. New industry participants are anticipated to enter this industry owing to its growing industrial applications including pharmaceutical and retail industry.

Customized Shopfitting Materials Market Industry Viewpoint

Customized shopfitting material market elements includes wood, plastics, metals and laminates and are used in several retail outlets including cosmetics, textile, electronics and confectionery. It has several applications including flooring, shelves and furniture owing to its versatile nature which may foster industry growth

