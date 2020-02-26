Best Market Research on Concrete Admixture Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Concrete Admixture Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Concrete Admixture Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Concrete Admixture Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Concrete Admixture Market size was estimated at over USD 18 billion in 2016 and will exhibit compound growth of more than 9% by 2024.

U.S. Concrete Admixture Market Size, By Application, 2013 2024 (USD Billion)

Rising population in Middle East is expected to boost the demand of residential construction, which will in turn, fuel the demand of concrete admixtures.

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in Asia Pacific, due to improving socio-economic factors is likely to boost the construction industry and make a noteworthy contribution to the concrete admixture market size in the forecast spell. For instance, construction industry in the Asia Pacific accounts for a major chunk of the global construction industry mainly due to China, India and Australia. Further, Indonesia and Malaysia are making substantial investments in new construction projects which will trigger construction industry growth in the region and will make notable impact on the concrete additive market size over the projected timeframe. New projects on affordable living will further boost the market in the region. Concrete admixtures play an important role in improving the workability, durability, acceleration or retardation of setting time, reducing water cement ratio, etc. and is henceforth increasingly preferred in the construction industry.

Revival of the U.S. and Europe construction and renovation industry for both buildings and other infrastructure will also make significant contribution to the concrete admixture market size in the coming years. For instance, Europe construction policies are encouraging sustainable construction to achieve resource efficiency, as buildings have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emission by approximately 90%. Henceforth, substantial investment to revive the construction sector in the region will boost product demand and will help attain promising gains to concrete additive market size in the near future.

Lack of skilled labor in the unorganized construction sectors mainly in the African region is a major factor, likely to hinder the market size in the coming years. Additionally, lack of awareness about value adding product properties including durability, improved workability, reducing time, etc. is another major factor which is probable to hamper the concrete additive market size over the forecast time spell.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Concrete Admixture Market

Concrete Admixture Market, By Product

Based on the product, concrete admixture market size for superplasticizer is likely to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.5% during the forecast timeframe. Superplasticizers possess excellent properties which reduces the water requirement by approximately 15-30% without impacting the workability which results in forming dense concrete. It is majorly applicable in producing heavy reinforced structures with inaccessible areas. Persistence need to save natural resources, such as water has propelled demand of admixtures across construction sector to achieve desired workability without utilizing large amount of water, which in turn will have positive impact on the concrete additive market size over the projected time spell.

Concrete Admixture Market, By Application

Based on the application, concrete admixture market size for residential application was valued more than USD 5.5 billion in 2016. Residential sector includes building for multi-family dwellings, single-unit, duplex, quad-plex and apartments. Rising middle class population mainly in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East has resulted in increasing construction spending for developing residential areas. These trends are likely to make substantial impact on the concrete additive market size in the forecast timeframe. For instance, nearly 7 million people are added to the middle east population in last 5 years which is anticipated to get double by 2050, which will have subsequent impact on the construction spending in the residential sector.

Concrete Admixture Industry, By Region

Asia Pacific concrete admixture market size attained a major chunk which accounted for more than 40% in 2016. Increasing urbanization coupled with rising government investment in the major projects across residential, non-residential and commercial sector will make prominent contribution to the business size in the forecast timespan. For instance, Malaysia has been awarded new and on-going infrastructure projects worth USD 22 billion in 2017-18 on public infrastructure and residential housing. Additionally, Indonesia spending on infrastructure is projected to surpass USD 165 billion by 2025 which will have substantial impact on the concrete additive market size over the forecast timespan.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Concrete Admixture Market

The concrete admixture industry is highly consolidated as the major players accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2016. Prominent market share contributors are Sika AG, BASF SE, FOSROC, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., MAPEI, RPM International, Inc., Bostik, Cementaid (UK) LTD, CICO Group, The Dow Chemical Company and Euclid Chemical. Most of these players have been expanding its production capacity to meet the rising product need across the globe. For instance, BASF SE inaugurated a concrete admixture plant in West Bengal, India in May 2016. This move was intended to meet the rising construction chemical demand in the Eastern India.

Industry Viewpoint

Growing urbanization, coupled with increasing construction spending by governments of developing economies to improve their rail network, bridges, roads, residential areas, etc. will have positive impact on the global concrete additive market size in the coming years. Persistence need to conserve natural resources, such as water has led to development of advanced construction chemicals, called admixtures which possess excellent properties including durability, improved workability, reduced water/cement ratio, etc.

Rising need to revive construction industry in the U.S. and the Europe will drive product demand which will make positive impact on the concrete admixture market size in the coming years. Europe has made certain stringent policies to promote sustainable construction techniques which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and also improve energy efficiency. These trends will drive product demand and henceforth will help achieve promising gains to concrete additive market size over the forecast timespan

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Concrete Admixture Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Concrete Admixture industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Concrete Admixture industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Concrete Admixture industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Concrete Admixture industry.

Research Methodology: Concrete Admixture Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Concrete Admixture Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580