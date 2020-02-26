Adhesive Tapes Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong 2020 | Nitto Denko, Lintec, Shurtape Technologies

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Adhesive Tapes Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Adhesive Tapes Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Adhesive Tapes Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Adhesive Tapes. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Adhesives tapes is a combination of a material and an adhesive film and used to join or bond objects together instead of using screws, fasteners, or welding. Applying adhesive tapes instead of mechanical fasteners allows using lower temperature applications that can simplify the manufacturing processes. Additionally, adhesive tapes can protect surface area since there is no need to damage the surface by using fasteners or screws. Adhesive tapes are the best solutions for automated product production, whereas liquid adhesives are messy and time-consuming because they need to be sprayed or rolled onto the surface before bonding takes place. Presently, adhesive tape manufacturers are concentrating on increasing repulpability, the recyclability of paper adhesives, and compostability, the adhesive’s ability to biodegrade. While several repulpable mills are already in operation, there are few compost-treatment sites.

3M (United States),Nitto Denko (Japan),Tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) (Germany),Lintec Corp. (Japan),Intertape Polymer Group (Canada),Shurtape Technologies (United States),Avery Dennison (Yongle) (United States),Achem (YC Group) (Taiwan),Scapa (United Kingdom),Teraoka (Japan),,ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany),Stokvis Tapes (Germany),Shanghai Smith Adhesive (China),Zhongshan Crown Adhesive (China),Limpet Tapes Limited (United Kingdom)

Market Trends Shift From Petroleum-Based To Water-Based Adhesive Tapes

Market Drivers The Growing Demand for Adhesive Tapes from Automotive Industry

Wide Acceptance Due to Ease of Applicability of Adhesive Tapes

Opportunities The Emerging Demand from Various End User Industries

Restraints Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Type (Pressure-sensitive, Heat-activated, Water-activated)

Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Healthcare, Commodity Packaging, Others)

Material Type (Polypropylene, Paper, PVC, Rubber, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Adhesive Tapes market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Adhesive Tapes Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Adhesive Tapes

Chapter 4: Presenting the Adhesive Tapes Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Adhesive Tapes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

