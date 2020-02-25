Helmet: Growth YoY, Market Review and Sales Forecast

HTF MI recently introduced latest version Global Helmet Market Study 2019. It covered product Scope, Market Share, Size, Revenue, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Sales Growth, Demand, Supply, Production*, Capacity*. The Helmet study is segmented by region, type and application and market data is provided for historical and forecast years. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players profiled in the report include BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan, Rudy Project, YOHE, HJC, Limar, AGV (Dainese), Hehui Group, Pengcheng Helmets, AIROH, Yema, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Safety Helmets MFG, Dorel, MET, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Zhejiang Jixiang, OGK Kabuto, Orbea, Studds & PT Tarakusuma Indah

A helmet is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head from injuries. All helmets attempt to protect the user’s head by absorbing mechanical energy and protecting against penetration.In this report, Sports helmets (football, ski, etc.), Bicycle helmets, Motor vehicle helmets and Smart helmets are analyzed.Smart helmets are combinations of ordinary helmets and high technologies, and they have a variety of intellectual functions according to diverse applications. But the development of smart helmets is still in initial stage, the number of smart helmets is very small compared with ordinary helmets, so in the report, we just give some introduction about the current situation of smart helmets and forecast the development trend of smart helmets market in the next few years. The global Helmet market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

The competitive landscape of the Global Helmet Market for has also been evaluated in this research study. The company profiles of the leading enterprises operating in this market are reviewed by conducting a detailed SWOT analysis of them that determines an overview of the potential growth trajectory of these players in the years to come.

The growth of the Helmet market has been attributed to demand in application/end-users such as Transportation, Sport & Dangerous Work Activities. Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa.

In terms of application the market is categorized under Transportation, Sport & Dangerous Work Activities and by following product type which includes , Motorcycle helmets, Bicycle helmets & Other helmets

Deep Analysis of Market Size is summarized with competitive landscape i.e. Market Revenue (Million USD) by Players (2014-2019), Helmet Market Share (%) by Players (2014-2019) and qualitative analysis is presented showing market concentration rate, new entrants heat map analysis. Company profile section of players such as BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan, Rudy Project, YOHE, HJC, Limar, AGV (Dainese), Hehui Group, Pengcheng Helmets, AIROH, Yema, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Safety Helmets MFG, Dorel, MET, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Zhejiang Jixiang, OGK Kabuto, Orbea, Studds & PT Tarakusuma Indah includes its basic information e.g. headquarters, its market position, contact information, financial outlook and product classification.

To comprehend Global Helmet market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global Helmet market is analysed across major regions.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and Australia.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Helmet market.

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Helmet, Applications of Helmet, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the down stream buyer & upstream Suppliers, process & Industry Chain analysis;

Chapter 3, to display the market Data Analysis of , Capacity and Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Helmet Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa, Helmet Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Helmet Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Helmet;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Motorcycle helmets, Bicycle helmets & Other helmets], Market Trend by Application [Transportation, Sport & Dangerous Work Activities];

Chapter 10, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Helmet Market;

Chapter 11, Market Effect Factors Analysis, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 12, to describe Helmet Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13 and 15, to describe Helmet sales wholesalers, Research Conclusion, appendix and data source.

