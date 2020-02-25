Best Market Research on Clinical Nutrition Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Clinical Nutrition Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Clinical Nutrition Market size was valued around USD 50,961.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth of over 8.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Clinical Nutrition Market

Increasing number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes coupled with growing geriatric population base will drive market over the forecast timeframe. Rising incidences of chronic diseases have stimulated growth in clinical nutrition prescriptions as patients suffering from such conditions are deprived of few essential nutrients.

Increasing obese population due to unhealthy dietary habits as well as physical inactivity will propel industry growth. According to CDC data, nearly 35% of American children consume junk food on daily basis leading to conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Majority of elderly people suffer from loss of appetite or digestive problems, requiring supply of nutrients through parenteral or enteral route. Thereby, fuelling market growth.

Malnourishment is major problem observed in pre-mature babies. Increasing rate of pre-mature births will drive market growth over the forecast period. As per WHO 2017 data, nearly 15 million preterm babies are born every year globally. However stringent regulations pertaining to clinical nutrition solutions coupled with lack of awareness about clinical nutrition in developing countries such as India, China will hinder the global market growth over the coming years.

Clinical Nutrition Market, By Product

Infant nutrition segment dominated global market in 2018 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 9.3% through the forecast period. Rising number of premature births and malnourished babies will drive infant nutrition market. Increasing awareness camps and programs organized by domestic governments and other organizations coupled with frequent introduction of new infant nutritional products in the market will positively impact segment growth. Milk based infant nutrition formulae is most preferred infant nutritional formulae as its nutritional content is like breast milk.

Currently valuing over USD 5,001.2 million, the parenteral nutrition market will expand owing to rising incidences of enfeebling diseases along with growing geriatric population base. Increasing number patients suffering from cancer, ischemic bowel disease, Crohns disease and short bowel syndrome requiring external supply of nutrients and other trace elements will positively impact segment growth. Moreover, favourable reimbursement policies and growth of home healthcare will propel business growth.

Clinical Nutrition Market, By Consumer

Children clinical nutrition market dominated industry in 2018 owing to high number of preterm births along with growing awareness about clinical nutritional products; during the projection period it is estimated to expand with CAGR of 9.2%. Growing disposable income along with rising number of working mothers and urbanization will upsurge demand for infant nutritional products.

Adult clinical nutrition market valued around USD 19,353.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period. Increasing patient population suffering from chronic conditions along with rising number of baby boomers suffering from food ingestion problems will fuel growth of adult segment. Unhealthy dietary habits such as growing consumption of junk food lead to scarcity of essential nutrients will stimulate demand for adult clinical nutritional products over the forecast timeframe.

Clinical Nutrition Market, By Region

U.S. market valued over USD 10,562.7 million in 2018 due to high adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits leading to considerable number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Growth of home healthcare segment as well as increasing awareness about clinical nutrition formulae will drive U.S. market over the forecast timeframe.

Japan market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, owing to large geriatric population base as well as increasing incidences of chronic conditions including diabetes mellitus and cancer due to dietary shift. Presence of associations such as Japan Society of Nutrition and Food Science (JSNFS) working towards promoting public health and creating awareness about clinical nutrition will favour growth of Japan market over the forecast timeframe.

Brazil market dominated the Latin America region and was valued around USD 1,586.6 million in the year 2018. The market growth will be driven by increasing obese population and growing incidences of chronic diseases. High prevalence of preterm births leading to rise in demand for clinical nutrition will favour Brazil market growth. Moreover, strong association with American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition helps development of clinical nutrition market in the country.

Presence of associations such as South African Society for Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition creating awareness about clinical nutrition in the country coupled with growing burden of enfeebling diseases will drive South Africa market over the forecast timeframe. Health infrastructure development and increasing public as well as private players initiatives to boost sales of nutritional formulae in the country will propel market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Clinical Nutrition Market

Some significant players of global clinical nutrition market are Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Abbott Laboratories, Danone, B Braun, Hospira, Baxter, Mead Johnson, and Perrigo. Merger and acquisition, strategic alliances and geographical expansion strategies are major strategies adopted by industry players to consolidate their market position.

Clinical Nutrition Industry Viewpoint

Industry players are focusing on expansion strategy through various inorganic strategies such as acquisition, merger, strategic collaboration and others to gain significant market share as well as strengthen its product portfolio. Increasing awareness about clinical nutrition has surged demand for paediatric as well as adult nutrition formulae. Industry players are focusing on developing nutritional solution, able to fulfil nutritional requirements of all from paediatric to adult population. For instance, Nestle Health Science launched Compleat, tube feeding formula in January 2017 for adults as well as children. Growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and high adoption of unhealthy diet has stimulated number of people suffering from enfeebling conditions thus requiring nutritional supply through different routes including parenteral, and enteral routes of delivering clinical nutrition. Moreover, increasing number of births and preterm births will further propel clinical nutrition industry growth

