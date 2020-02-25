Best Market Research on Clinical Laboratory Services Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Clinical Laboratory Services Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market size was valued at USD 235.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.1% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Technological advancements in medical laboratory services will drive medical laboratory services market over coming years. Manufactures aim at introducing innovative and technologically advanced clinical laboratory testing services that should foster industry growth. Furthermore, emerging infectious ailments with potential to cause significant damage, morbidity and mortality and several efforts undertaken for prevention of emerging infectious ailments will foster clinical laboratory testing business growth.

Growing elderly population base in developed economies that is susceptible to different diseases due to weak immune system will serve to be positive impact rendering factor. Rising incidence of target diseases and surging initiatives by organizations and government to prevent these diseases should positively impact on business growth. However, presence of ambiguous regulatory framework may impede clinical laboratory services industry growth during the forecast timeframe.

Medical microbiology & cytology segment is estimated to witness around 7% growth over the analysis timeframe. Growing usage of tests for research purpose along with surging number of infectious diseases fosters segment growth. Additionally, increased demand for diagnosis of microbial diseases should boost medical laboratories business growth.

Clinical chemistry segment was valued over 45% revenue share in 2018 and is estimated to grow substantially by 2025. Segment demand is attributable to wide-ranging diagnosis of numerous diseases that are covered under chemistry assessments. Also, advances in endocrinology chemistry testing and specialized chemistry testing further propels clinical laboratory services market growth.

Clinic-based laboratories accounted for more than USD 10 billion in 2018 and is predictable to show considerable growth trend over coming years. Endocrinological disorders such as hormonal fluctuations, diabetes and hypothyroidism among others are extensively tested in clinics for accurate results. Additionally, clinic-based laboratories have well-defined infrastructure with efficient medical facilities thus, favour segmental growth.

Hospital-based laboratories segment held considerable revenue share in 2018 and is projected to show around 5.5% CAGR during forthcoming years. Segment growth is attributable to growing demand for early disease detection and surging demand to deliver comprehensive services. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies available for hospital-based laboratory tests will boost segment growth.

Asia Pacific clinical laboratory services market is projected to show around 7% CAGR during the analysis period. Considerable efforts are undertaken for improving laboratory services in the region. Also, favorable national regulatory mechanisms along with presence of large patient pool further accelerates overall business growth. Moreover, increasing use of laboratory services with enhanced support for research and ethics augments the demand for clinical lab services in Asia Pacific region.

Europe clinical laboratory services industry was valued over USD 49 billion in 2018 owing to favourable regulations enforced by regulatory bodies coupled with well-equipped healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, improvising quality of lab services ensures accurate disease diagnosis that surges preference for medical laboratories.

Few of the prominent industry players functioning in clinical laboratory services market share include Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Qiagen, Arup Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Fresenius Medical Care, Opko Health, Abbott, Fullerton Health, Neogenomics Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens, Genzyme, Sonic Healthcare and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings. The business players implement several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions to capitalize on market opportunities.

In July 2019, NeoGenomics, Inc. and Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) opened new Pharma Services Laboratory in Singapore. This collaboration enhanced its molecular and pathology capabilities in Asia Pacific region.

In July 2017, Arup Laboratories, Inc. partnered with IDbyDNA to develop next-generation sequencing infectious disease testing. This partnership introduced genomic technology into clinical practices.

History of clinical laboratories can be tracked back in 1800s and is known as the golden age for successful practitioner. Later in 1911, Oskar Heimstadt invented fluorescent microscope for clear visibility. Also, in 1916 KMG Seigbahn developed x-ray spectroscopy for efficient patient management. Such advances experienced momentous growth trend during 19th century. Furthermore, medical laboratory services aim at providing efficient patient care more precisely and specifically for better patient outcome, thus, fostering industry growth. Several benefits including examinations at reduced price, quick health review and skilled professionals thereby, accelerates the need for clinical laboratory testing services. Additionally, partnerships and introduction to advanced testing equipment for quick health diagnosis coupled with R&D investment foster the industry growth. Thus, increasing demand for clinical laboratory testing services will drive business growth over the forthcoming year

