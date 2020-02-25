Best Market Research on Ceramic Inks Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Ceramic Inks Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ceramic Inks Market Size was estimated over USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR more than 5.5% up to 2025.

U.S. Ceramic Inks Market Size, by End-use, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Rising construction activities in developing countries will drive the ceramic inks market owing to its increasing demand for decorative flooring and enhanced aesthetic appeal of wall tiles. Moreover, increasing construction spending in BRICS countries particularly in India and China will positively impact the product market growth. This is mainly in order to meet the requirements of growing population in these countries which creates huge demand for residential and commercial infrastructures. Many governments have taken initiatives to enhance the public infrastructure, which will augment the product growth in the construction sector. Additionally, increase in disposable income and spending power of consumers for decorative flooring and wall tiles will further increase the product demand in building & construction sector globally. Ongoing growth and urbanization in Middle East and Latin America is another key factor for the increased construction projects, which will further boost the market demand in the near future.

Growing automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region will further increase the ceramic inks market demand for various applications, which includes indoor and outdoor glass printing. The product helps to resist slip and provide an extra etch that resists acid, weathering, alcohol, scratch, and also offers better glass blend strength to automotive glasses. Moreover, various government favoring policies in the region such as Make in India will further drive the product market for glass printing applications in the forecast spell. Improving lifestyle and growing demand for packed food will further increase the product market size owing to its usage in food & beverage container printing industry.

High costs associated with printing setup and sample designing in the printing process may restrain the product market. This will limit the profit margin among manufacturers and product suppliers. Moreover, fluctuating raw materials prices may also affect the prices of oil based inks, which in turn may hamper the ceramic inks market growth. However, its extensive usage will surge its demand in automotive and food & beverage containers sector.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ceramic Inks Market

Ceramic Inks Market, By Product

The market is segmented by product types, into functional and decorative. Here the, decorative segment accounts for more than half of the overall market share in 2018 and is likely to escalate with at a reasonable rate by 2025 owing to its increasing demand for flooring and wall tiles by building & construction industry. Functional type, on the other hand, is expected to grow with a higher rate owing to its growing demand in the automotive industry.

Ceramic Inks, By Formulation

The segment is categorized into solvent based, water based, and oil based ceramic inks. Oil based inks generated a revenue of around USD 750 million in 2018 and is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast spell. Besides this, ongoing concerns with solvent based inks for volatile organic compounds (VOC) will increase the demand for water based inks, especially in automotive and food & beverage containers industry.

Ceramic Inks Market, By Technology

The product market is categorized into digital and analog segments based on technology. Digital inks accounted for more than half of the entire ceramic inks market share in 2018 and is predicted to accelerate with a significant rate by 2025 owing to technology advancements for printing on glass and ceramic substrates, which will boost the product demand in the coming years. Analog printing techniques of single fire, double fire, and third fire are widely used in the packaging industry and will further boost the product demand in the forecast timeframe.

Analysis By Substrate

The ceramic inks market size on the basis of substrate is segmented into ceramic, glass, and other substrates which mainly consists of different plastic substrates. Ceramic segment generated a revenue of more than USD 700 million in 2018 and is expected to grow with a substantial rate by 2025 owing to its swelling demand from building & construction, automotive and food & beverage container industries.

Insights By End-use Sector

The end-user sectors are categorized into building & construction, automotive, food & beverage containers and other sector that includes consumer goods, packaging, pottery, etc. Building & construction sector holds a fair ceramic inks market share and is projected to escalate with a significant rate during the forecast period. Product usage in the automotive sector generated a revenue of over USD 600 million in 2018 catering to high product demand for glass printing applications, which will further boost the product demand in the near future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominates the ceramic inks market with a share of more than 40% and is expected to observe a significant growth in the near term. Moreover, favorable government regulations for construction and automotive manufacturing in the region will further promote the product use in infrastructure applications, which will increase the product demand in the coming years. Furthermore, the product demand from growing food & beverage containers sector in the region will propel the product market size. Europe market generated a revenue of over USD 450 million in 2018 owing to increasing reconstruction activities in the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ceramic Inks Market

The key players in the ceramic inks market share are Ferro Corporation, Sun Chemical, Fritta SPA, Torrecid SA, Zschimmer-schwarz Group and Sicer SPA. Further, well-known participants in the industry include Kao Chimigraf, Tecglass, Six star ceramic colors, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG and AT Inks

These companies mainly compete through product innovation, product variant in color and texture; and service offered through digital platforms to reach end-users. Majority of these industries contribute through the R&D activities to enhance their product offerings.

Industry Viewpoint

Ceramic inks carry fine ceramic particles of metallic oxide pigments that are further treated with solvents, water and oils formulations, which find wide applications in various end-use sectors. These inks are mainly of two types i.e., decorative that are widely used in building and construction industry and functional types which is widely used in the automotive sector. Moreover, their ability to sustain on various substrates such as ceramic, glass and plastics makes it suitable for both digital and analog printing

