Best Market Research on Centrifugal Blower Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Centrifugal Blower Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Centrifugal Blower Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Centrifugal Blower Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Centrifugal Blower Market size was over USD 3 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at over 4% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

U.S. Centrifugal Blower Market Size, By Application, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Rapidly industrialization & urbanization has triggered the construction industry in Asia Pacific, which will have subsequent positive impact on the centrifugal blower market size during the forecast timespan. For instance, Asia Pacific construction industry is projected to witness gains of more than 7% over the forecast spell. The above-mentioned trends will drive product demand across cement plants and steel plants. Product is widely applicable across cement plants for removing waste gases and re-circulating air. Additionally, high pressure blower are used in the blending and storage area, conveying raw materials, additives, and chemicals used in the cement manufacturing gases. Product is extensively used in transporting hot gases produced during the processing in cement plants. Strong cement demand in Asia Pacific for building & construction activities will have positive impact on the centrifugal blower market size over the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific government has been making substantial investment in major construction projects to boost economy. According to the Union Budget 2017-18, a total of USD 58.64 million has been allocated to infrastructure projects in India, which will have positive impact on the cement demand and henceforth will make notable contribution to industry size in the forecast timespan.

High production and maintenance cost is likely to hamper industry size in the forecast timespan. High product cost is attributed to its ability to achieve the desired pressure based on the specific requirement. However, companies are making substantial investment in their R&D facility to develop cost-effective and low noise products which can optimize the overall processing. This has led to development of oil free centrifugal blower which are more energy efficient and are easily serviceable.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Centrifugal Blower Market

Centrifugal Blower Market, By Pressure

High pressure centrifugal blower market share led the overall demand and accounted for more than 55% of the global share in 2016. High pressure centrifugal blower can generate pressure up to 35,000 Pa. These blowers are ideal for high resistance operations which can only be overcome using high pressure. They are mainly used across cement plants, steel plants, mining, pulp & paper and chemical industry. For instance, in chemical industry, they are used to exhaust corrosive, high temperature or hazardous gases from plants. Wide-ranging high pressure-based product use will help generate promising gains to the overall industry size in the coming years.

Centrifugal Blower Market, By End-user

Centrifugal blower market share for mining industry accounted for more than 15% of the global share in 2017. It finds wide-ranging applications for ventilation, cooling or exhaust gas system in mining industry. These equipment helps in blowing the air into ducts, tunnels, and underground passages. Strong product demand across U.S. mining industry will help generate significant gains to the overall industry size in the coming years. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the country produced an estimated USD 74.6 billion raw mineral materials in 2016 which is a slight increase from 2015. These trends are likely to continue, which will help make noteworthy contribution in market size in the coming years.

Centrifugal Blower Industry, By Region

Europe led the global centrifugal blower market share and accounted for over 30% of the global volume in 2017. The regional growth was primarily driven by positive growth in the end-user industries including mining, power, pulp & paper, chemical, etc. Rising demand for power generation in the region from industrial and household sector will trigger the product demand, which will help attain promising gains to industry size in the forecast timeframe. Europe economy boost has led to a positive impact on its power demand, which will boost the centrifugal blower market size in the coming years. Low and medium pressure centrifugal blower are used for supplying air for fuel combustion and furnace temperature maintenance on power stations.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Centrifugal Blower Market

Centrifugal blower market share is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several small and medium scale manufacturers. The leading contributors are: Atlas Copco, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, Alfotech Fans, Airmake Cooling Systems, CLEANTEK, HSI Blower, Atlantic Blower, HSI Blower and Aerotech Equipments and Projects Pvt. Ltd.

Key industry players have been making substantial investment in its R&D facilities to expand its product portfolio to fulfill the changing customers preference from several end-user industries. For instance, Atlas Copco launched a new addition to ZS range of more energy efficient blower.

Industry Viewpoint

Centrifugal blowers are widely used in ventilation system to transport gas and control air pollution. These blowers are also capable of changing the air flow direction by turning 90 degrees and speeding up before exiting the blower. They are widely used across cement plant, steel plant, mining, power station, chemical, pulp & paper, food and textile industry.

Strong product demand in the above-mentioned end-user industries has been the prime growth factor in the recent years. Rising product demand from mining and power industry in the U.S. and Europe will act as a major contributor to the centrifugal blower industry size in the forecast timeframe. Furthermore, rapid rise in construction industry in Asia Pacific and the Middle East will trigger product demand across cement and steel plants which will have subsequent impact on market size over the projected time spell

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Centrifugal Blower Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Centrifugal Blower industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Centrifugal Blower industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Centrifugal Blower industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Centrifugal Blower industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Centrifugal Blower Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Centrifugal Blower Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580