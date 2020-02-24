Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Scope Outlook – 2026 | Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Daikin

The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market was valued at 18200 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 28600 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market: Overview

Industrial refrigeration equipment refers to machines and systems used for industrial refrigeration application, which generally include refrigeration compressor, evaporator unit, industrial rack, heat exchanger and etc.

In the coming years there is forecasted to be stable demand scale for industrial refrigeration equipment in emerging market that is expected to drive the industry development of industrial refrigeration equipment.

Globally, the industrial refrigeration equipment industry market is not that concentrated as the manufacturing technology of industrial refrigeration equipment is mature and is related to lots of equipment. And some enterprises, like Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls and Daikin are well-known for the performance of their industrial refrigeration equipment and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 25.17% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Industrial Refrigeration Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status.

Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Daikin, United Technologies Corporation, Danfoss, GEA Group, Emerson, Mayekawa, BITZER, Lennox International, Yantai Moon, Evapco, Shanghai Reindustry, LU-VE Group, Star Refrigeration, and other.

Refrigeration Compressor

Evaporators Unit

Industrial Rack

Heat Exchanger

Other

Food & Beverage Production

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Energy Industry

Logistics Industry

Other

Region Specific Reports are also available which has micro-level data, in case you need such customized report then, please kindly mention this in your request.

– North America Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Report 2020

(United States, Canada and Mexico)

– South America Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Report 2020

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– Europe Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Report 2020

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Report 2020

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Report 2020

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

