Best Market Research on Calcium Phosphate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Calcium Phosphate Market size was valued at over USD 640 million in 2018 and is anticipated to witness CAGR over 5% up to 2025.

North America

Strong applications outlook across various end use industries including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, water treatment, and agriculture are anticipated to drive calcium phosphate market. Declining natural resources such as phosphorous rock reserves, water resources, and arable land coupled with surging demand from several end use industries will provide new growth opportunities for the calcium phosphate manufacturers, distributors and suppliers.

Rise in the number of patients suffering from osteoporosis, homozygous thalassemia, rickets, osteomyelitis, fracture, etc. will bolster the product adoption in tooth & dental care sector. As per American Academy of Implant Dentistry, about 3 million Americans received dental implants in 2015. Use of CA3(PO4)2 as implant coating material is expected to provide new avenues for growth in this sector. Additionally, it is also used as an abrasive substance in toothpaste for remineralization purpose.

Growing demand for bio-fertilizers in agriculture sector will foster new growth avenues for industry expansion. Factors such as optimized production process, and demand from farmers for fertilizers that improves crop yield are likely to accentuate overall industry development. However, stringent norms and regulations prohibits use of phosphate-based fertilizers in Europe which is expected to hamper the market advancement.

Increasing demand for nutritional food products owing to rising consumer awareness regarding wellness is likely to proliferate the business expansion over the forecast timeframe. Rising demand for products such as flour, bakery mixes, cheese and soy-based beverages owing to rising disposable income is likely to fuel the product demand across the food sector.

Factors such as higher nutritional value and better shelf life will foster the market demand across myriad sectors. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to food nutrition along with urbanization, changing eating habits, and growing disposable income will boost the calcium phosphate market growth over the forecast period. However, companies manufacturing food grade phosphoric acid are instructed to follow strict regulatory procedures to ensure purity which is likely to hamper the business growth.

DCP accounted for more than 40% market share in 2018. Strong applications outlook across animal feed, agriculture, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors will support the industry growth. Use of the product as emulsifiers, raising agents, and drug diluents for production of food products and pharmaceutical drugs will further boost the industry demand. Application of DCP in water treatment sector owing to sorbent nature of the compound will accentuate the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Europe Dicalcium Phosphate Market, 2018 (USD Million)

MCP accounts for over 120 kilo tons in 2018 owing to growing demand from food & beverage sector. Product usage in baking powder as an acidic component for improving overall texture and fluffiness of dough matter will propel the market expansion. Also, high product penetration in animal feed segment to improve overall nutrient content of animal feedstock will further stimulate the industry growth.

Calcium phosphate market from animal feed is expected to register CAGR at over 5.5% up to 2025. Increasing awareness among the farmers and pet owners in terms of feeding animals with feed containing essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals will drive the segment growth. Several benefits offered including better bone and tissue development, improved metabolism and strong livestock productivity will further boost the business growth over the forecast timeframe.

Food & beverage segment accounted for over 20% market share in 2018. The rising demand for bone and joint health supplements for the geriatric population along with the increasing awareness toward the consumption of nutritional products will promulgate the calcium phosphate market growth. Growing consumption of phosphate-based minerals in food industry owing to rising population and increase in food demand will further fuel industry development. Strong demand of soy-based beverages from rising health conscious millennials will also support industry expansion over the coming few years.

Asia Pacific market accounted for over 30% share in 2018. Growing adoption of the CA3(PO4)2 as fertilizer in developing economies such as India and China will foster the overall industry size. Rise in demand for nutrient rich food products with enhanced shelf life is likely to propel overall industry growth. In addition, surge in product usage for feedstock to enhance quality of livestock items is driving the regional growth.

Asia Pacific Monocalcium Phosphate Market, By End-Use, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Europe is expected to register CAGR at over 5.2% up to 2025. Development in the biomedical sector including advancements in treating exposed fractures and dental hypersensitivity problems will enhance the product penetration. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, constipation, and bloating along with the rising personal care spending will prompt the need for calcium & mineral intake. Also, growing adoption of bone and joint health supplements by geriatric population is likely to propel overall regional growth.

Global calcium phosphate market share is highly fragmented in nature due to presence of medium, large, regional and multinational players in the market. Key industry players include Mosaic, Oasis Fine Chemicals, A.B. Enterprises, Advance Inorganics, Triveni Chemicals, Chemicals Chamber, Prayer Chemische Fabrik Budenheim, and Merck Millipore. Mergers & acquisition, strategic collaborations, supply chain agreements and product portfolio expansion are the key strategies adopted by industry participants to strengthen their foothold in the industry. For instance, in January 2018, Mosaic announced that it has completed acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes, a phosphate fertilizer production company. This acquisition has helped company to expand its presence in Brazil and enhance its production capacity of fertilizers for meeting growing global demand.

Global calcium phosphate market is driven by advancement and technological innovations across different sectors including agriculture, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industry. In pharmaceutical sector, CA3(PO4)2 compounds are used as diluents for drugs and in agricultural sector phosphate-based fertilizer are used for improving overall crop yield. However, strict norms and regulations pertaining to the usage of these fertilizers in certain European countries including Italy, Germany and Spain will hamper the industry growth. Growing food & beverage sector and adoption of bone and joint health supplements by geriatric population are expected to have positive outlook for business growth

