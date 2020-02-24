Best Market Research on Calcium Nitrate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Calcium Nitrate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Calcium Nitrate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Calcium Nitrate Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Calcium Nitrate Market size was more than USD 8.5 billion in 2017 and will witness 5.3% CAGR during the forecast timespan.

U.S. calcium nitrate market size, by grade, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Rising grain crops demand across the globe coupled with continuously reducing arable land shall boost calcium nitrate market for fertilizers over the forecast duration. Food demand is likely to rise with a prominent CAGR during the forecast timespan, as global population shall double by 2050. Additionally, declining numbers of fresh water sources coupled with inadequate water infrastructure in nations such as Indonesia, India, China, Sri Lanka and Pakistan shall propel the need for wastewater treatment facilities, that will subsequently boost calcium nitrate business over the forecast period. However, the products hygroscopic nature which makes it absorb moisture from the atmosphere is likely to hamper calcium nitrate market size growth over the next few years.

Fertilizers demand shall continue to rise as Asia Pacific nations are striving to raise their gradation capacity whereas developed nations are likely to maintain their fertilizer consumption with moderate growth potential. In addition, fertilizers demand is closely linked to food and fuel crops demand. The use of fertilizers containing calcium nitrate in agriculture is growing due to the rising demand for major oilseeds such as corn, soybeans and wheat and grains. According to United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), every day approximately 200,000 people are added to the world food demand. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that farmland needs to increase by at least 15% by 2020 to maintain the per capita global food consumption at par with present level.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Calcium Nitrate Market

Calcium Nitrate Market, By Grade

Agriculture accounted for over 30% in global calcium nitrate market in 2017, both in terms of volume and value. Agriculture grade calcium nitrate is used as fertilizer ingredient to moderate impact of soil acidity. It aids in improving fruit quality and shelf-life. It can be used for crops grown in open fields. Calcium nitrate demand in greenhouses shall witness prominent gains from 2018 to 2025. This product grade will experience risen demand from areas where greenhouse cultivation is prominent and is likely to grow in the coming years.

Calcium Nitrate Market, By Application

China calcium nitrate market size by application, 2017

The most important application segment of global calcium nitrate market in 2017 was fertilizers. This application segment generated revenue more than USD 3 billion in the same year. The segment shall expand with prominent CAGR during the forecast year owing to the fact that calcium nitrate is widely used as fertilizer ingredient in agriculture industry. Calcium nitrate fertilizers contain nitrogen and calcium, which are important nourishment elements for plants. These increase yield and quality, extend the storage life of fruits, and build up resistance to disease and pests. High calcium nitrate fertilizers consumption in Latin America and Asia Pacific countries to meet their respective food production shall fuel product demand during the forecast timespan. Other key application sectors of calcium nitrate include wastewater treatment, concrete manufacturing and explosives. A calcium nitrate-based fertilizer enhances the uptake of magnesium, potassium, and calcium from the soil. In addition, calcium nitrate is used for medicinal purposes in cooling baths, as a component in the manufacture of concrete, and in wastewater treatment.

Calcium nitrate is actively used to suppress the formation of odor in sewer networks and municipal wastewater treatment. The foul odor emanates primarily due to the release of hydrogen sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide production in sewers is associated with corrosion of concrete and metals, operational problems in wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), as well as with hygiene and odor problems. Addition of calcium nitrate in septic wastewater oxidizes biologically dissolved sulfide via autotrophic denitrification by sulfur-oxidizing denitrifying bacteria. Additionally, presence of calcium nitrate increases oxidation reduction potential, inhibiting the production of any odorous compounds under anaerobic conditions.

Calcium Nitrate Market, By Region

Asia Pacific accounted close to 45% of the global calcium nitrate market share in 2017. The region will witness maximum gains in terms of value and volume in the coming years. China and India are likely to be the major consumers of calcium nitrate in Asia Pacific due to rising demand in the domestic fertilizer industry in the countries. Food demand is rising due to growing population. Better agriculture products are required to cater to this increasing demand. This, in turn, shall drive product demand for fertilizers over the forecast duration. North America and Europe have been losing their market share to emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America. Demand for calcium nitrate fertilizers is anticipated to increase in Latin America due to significant growth in the agricultural industry, particularly in countries such as Brazil, Argentina and South Africa.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Calcium Nitrate Market

The calcium nitrate market has presence of some giant players such as Agrium Inc., Yara International ASA and Sterling Chemicals are the major players in the market. Many small and medium sized companies involved in the gradation of calcium nitrate are located across the world. Companies are using aggressive marketing tactics to remain competitive in the market. In addition, companies have entered into strategic acquisitions and mergers to increase their market share.

Calcium nitrate producers such as Sterling Chemicals and GFS Chemicals Inc. procure raw materials (limestone) from mining companies to manufacture calcium nitrate under their respective brands. Vertically integrated companies such as YARA International have their own mining facilities. In addition, companies actively collaborate with research institutes, non-profit and science-based organizations to develop new products. For instance, Agrium Inc. collaborates with the International Fertilizer Industry Association, CropLife International, the Agricultural Retailers Association and other groups such as non-profit organizations (Progressive Agriculture Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, United Way, and Millennium Promise) and farming groups (4H, Grain Growers of Canada) to provide innovative products for the agriculture industry.

Industry Viewpoint

Calcium nitrate, also called as Norgessalpeter (Norwegian saltpeter), is a granular solid and acts as an oxidizing agent. It is soluble in alcohol and water. The product is stored and transported as a granulated, prilled, or flaked product. It finds applications in several industries from commercial explosives to fertilizers. Companies produce calcium nitrate by combining nitric acid and limestone, then treating the compound with ammonia. Calcium nitrate (semi-finished) is then modified and categorized according to the end-user application

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Calcium Nitrate Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Calcium Nitrate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Calcium Nitrate industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Calcium Nitrate industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Calcium Nitrate industry.

Research Methodology: Calcium Nitrate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Calcium Nitrate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580