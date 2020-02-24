Best Market Research on Breast Pump Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Breast Pump Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Breast Pump Market size was valued over USD 1 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Favourable reimbursement policies in developed economies will drive electric breast pump business growth. Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), several insurance companies are offering variety of breast pumps for the ease of womens convenience. Availability of insurance covered pumps by various companies is projected to fuel the demand for breast pumps. Additionally, different manufacturers offer customer service as well as secured health plans for effective child and mother health management thereby accelerates breast pump market growth.

The growing rate of women employment will upsurge huge demand for breast pumps over the coming years. Breast pump offers immense advantages to working women, such as the milk can be managed very well for the baby according to different timings, it can be stored, filtered and hence working women generally prefer breast pumps. Moreover, numerous government supporting initiatives to encourage women employment is projected to propel breastfeeding pumps business growth. However, due to the prices of breast pumps, they are not easily affordable to the low middle-income group that might impede the market growth during forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Breast Pump Market

Breast Pump Market, By Product

Open system segment is estimated to witness over 3% growth during the forecast timeframe. Open system requires minimum maintenance due to its simple design and has easy-to-use mechanism. These pumps offer hygiene benefits as the suction generating parts are external to pump motors that further create segmental growth opportunities.

Closed system segment held around 70% revenue share in 2018 and is predicted to rise substantially by 2025. Focus of manufacturers on the introduction of technologically advanced closed systems for effective patient health management boosts breast pump market growth. Also, reduced chances of contamination have led to an increasing demand for closed systems.

By Technology

Electric pumps segment was valued around USD 300 million in 2018 due to various customization options coupled with contamination free milk expression and storage. The operating speed of electric pump is higher as compared to manual pumps and have separate adjustable suction that might propel the segmental growth.

Manual pumps segment accounted for over 15% revenue share in 2018 and should exhibit lucrative growth over analysis period. Manual pumps are generally better to control the suction rate providing corrective and specific milk flow. Additionally, these pumps are conspicuous, handy and a convenient option while travelling due to

zero requirement of electricity. Ease of sterilization and cleaning makes it a suitable choice for use.

Germany Breast Pump Market Size, By Technology, 2018 (USD Million)

By Application

Hospital grade segment held a considerable revenue share in 2018 and is projected to show more than 7% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The increasing number of births in hospital will raise the demand for hospital grade breast pumps. Hospital grade breast pumps can stimulate expression of breast milk among mothers that are unable to produce enough breast milk, thereby escalating its industry demand.

Personal use segment accounted for more than USD 130 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness comparable demand over the analysis timeframe. Growing demand for a customizable breast pump that are designed specifically to deliver accurate results might augment segment growth. Also, the rising number of working mothers will further lead to a higher demand for such products in the near future.

By Region

North America breast pump market is estimated to witness over 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as favourable reimbursement policies and increasing disposable income in the region is driving the demand for breast pumps. Also, rising awareness among mothers and secured healthcare infrastructure will further boost breast pump industry growth.

Asia Pacific breast pump industry is estimated to exceed USD 200 million by 2025. Regional growth can be attributed to rising alertness regarding advanced and innovative breast pumps. Moreover, a large patient pool in the Asia Pacific along with growing R&D investments in the healthcare market will accelerate the regional growth.

Asia Pacific Breast Pump Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Breast Pump Market

Some of the prominent industry players operating in breast pump industry include Philips, Pigeon, Buettner-Frank, Bailey Medical, Albert, Acewin,Beldico, Ardo, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s, Ameda, Spectra Baby Products, Hygeia Health, NUK, Babybelle, Lansinoh Laboratories, and Medela. The market players are adopting numerous in-organic and organic strategies such as collaborations to increase their market share and expand the geographical footprint.

Recent industry developments:

In January 2019, Medela LLC, introduced the novel research based PersonalFit Flex breast shields to help mothers to pump additional breast milk faster. This strategy has helped the firm to enhance its product portfolio range

In October 2017, Philips launched uGrow, the first medical baby app. This app has helped the parents to monitor every development of the baby. The launch has anticipated to surge the product portfolio of the company

Breast Pump Industry Viewpoint

In 1854, the first breast pump patent was introduced by Orwell H. Needham. His breast pump comprised of flanges made of supple rubber for more comfort. In 1874, Robert C. Gray and Charles E. Gassin made notable changes to the breast pump. Then in 1898, Joseph H. Hoover endeavoured breast pump gentler than those available. He combined spring and vacuum technology to make suction from the vacuum less abrupt and more comfortable. Later in 1905, Hubert H. Halstead improved Hoovers invention by incorporating a true piston onto the breast pump. These advances continued and in 1908, Joel S. Gilbert conceived a breast pump for milk collection and suction. By 1942, Swedish engineer Einar Egnell introduced first hospital grade electric breast pump for ease of patient health. Numerous such introduction and innovations gave rise to hospital grade breast pumps for home use in 1999. Advent of technology in medicine and healthcare sustained till 2000s and in 2016, Pumpables were introduced to breastfeed the children. Breast pump allow greater independence and quality of life while minimizing the chance of contamination. Thus, growing demand for breast pumps will drive business growth during the forthcoming year

