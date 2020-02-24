Best Market Research on Boiler Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Boiler Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Boiler Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Boiler Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Global boiler market size in 2017 was valued over USD 50 billion and annual installation is anticipated to exceed 13 Million Units by 2024.

Europe Boiler Market Size, By Capacity, 2017 & 2024 (USD Billion)

Growing energy demand in conjunction with pervasive investment across the industrial sector will stimulate the global boiler market size. Emerging economies across Africa and Asia-Pacific have introduced various progressive programs toward the installation and upgradation of the existing boilers, which in turn will positively impact on the industry growth. For instance, in 2017, PT United, Kansai Electric Power and Sumitomo Corporation announced a collaborated investment of over USD 4.4 billion for the upgradation of Tanjung Jati thermal power plant in Indonesia.

Introduction of building energy code along with increased spending toward expansion of urban centers will drive the residential boiler market growth. High efficiency, synchronization with home automation system and reduced breakdown risk are some of the prominent features of modern heating systems which will boost the product demand. Government measurers towards minimization of carbon footprint across commercial establishment has resulted in increased spending toward upgradation of existing facilities which will in turn stimulate the demand for energy efficient boilers.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Boiler Market

Global Boiler Market, By Capacity

<10 MMBtu/hr boiler market is projected to surpass USD 19 billion by 2024. Ongoing infrastructure spending across residential & commercial sector coupled with rising demand for space heating from cold climatic regions will boost the adoption of low capacity heating units. For instance, EU, in 2015, invested over USD 760 billion toward development of housing infrastructure. Rising investments toward power generation capacity expansion to mitigate the demand-supply deficit will fuel the > 250 MMBtu/hr capacity boiler market growth. These systems are primality deployed for steam generation across thermal power plants and steam intensive industries. Developing economies across Asia-Pacific and Africa including India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Africa have introduced plans to improve industrial productivity and expand the power generation capacity. For instance, in 2018, NTPC Ltd. announced the commissioning of two 660 MW units in India.

Global Boiler Market, By Product

Global water-tube boiler market revenue is anticipated to grow over 3% by 2024. Ability to attain higher temperature coupled with high pressure handling capacity by employing superheaters makes it a preferable option over its available counterparts. Quick response, lesser weight, low radiation loss and high operational flexibility will further boost the product demand.

Fire-tube boiler market is anticipated to witness growth on account of low operating cost and ease of installation. Lower cost, potential to fulfill the varying steam demand, compact design, and easy maintenance will augment the product demand across small scale industries.

Global Boiler Market, By Fuel

Natural gas boiler market in 2017, was value over USD 16 billion. Low carbon emission, high efficiency easy stocking and ample availability of natural gas makes it a favorable option over its other counterparts. Government legislatives toward promotion of energy efficient technologies and reducing air pollution coupled with the efforts toward enhancing energy security will further drive the product demand.

Progressive targets to enhance the power generation potential across developing areas including Asia Pacific and Africa along with increasing investment in metal and cement industries will drive the coal fired boiler market growth. In May 2018, Kenya signed an agreement with General Electric (GE) toward ultra-critical clean coal technology based 1050 MW thermal power plant in Lamu.

Global Boiler Market, By Application

Growing concerns over carbon emissions along with increasing demand for energy efficient space heating solution will boost the residential boiler market growth. Respective governments have introduced regulations and policies toward the promotion of energy efficient heating solutions. For instance, the Federal Energy Management program has set a minimum efficiency of 95% for gas fired residential and commercial boilers with a capacity of 0.3 to 2.5 MMBtu/hr.

Commercial application in 2017, accounted for over 25% of global boiler market share. Growing government expenditure toward the development of infrastructure including institutions, offices, colleges, hotels and healthcare facilities is set to drive the business growth. In 2016, the U.S. government expenditure on healthcare reached USD 670 billion, growing by 3.6% from 2015 level.

Global Boiler Market, By Region

The U.S boiler market is anticipated to witness growth on account of robust investment activities across commercial and industrial sector. Ongoing replacement of existing heating systems with modern heating solutions to comply with the rigorous legislative emission standards will further augment the product demand. Under the Clean Air Act, Environmental Protection Agency has set the emission standards for different air pollutants including carbon monoxide, lead, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter.

China boiler market is predicted to grow on account of growing investment across bulk chemical, food processing and metal industries. In 2015, revenue from chemical market exceeded USD 1,300 billion accounting a growth of 12% from 2014 levels. Rising energy demand in conjunction with growing fuel prices is further set to drive the industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Boiler Market

Key players operating across the boiler industry comprise Bharat Heavy Electricals, A.O. Smith, Parker, Cleaver-Brooks, Thermax, Weil-McLain, Fulton, General Electric, Babcock and Wilcox, Forbes Marshall, Burnham, Hurst Boiler and Welding, Cochran and others.

Major industry participants are focusing towards design innovations and expansion of product line as part of strategy to meet the regulatory standards and enhance the market presence. Furthermore, boiler manufacturers are undertaking M&A activities to expand their global footprint.

Boiler Industry Viewpoint

Boilers are majorly employed for steam generation and hot water applications across commercial, industrial and residential sectors. Growing need for space heating across residential and commercial establishments along with sturdy development across industrial sector will fuel the product demand across the globe.

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Boiler Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Boiler industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Boiler industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Boiler industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Boiler industry.

Research Methodology: Boiler Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Boiler Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580