Best Market Research on Bioplastic Textile Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Bioplastic textile market size was estimated close to USD 1 billion in 2018 and will exhibit growth of over 4% up to 2025.

U.S. bioplastic textile market, size, by end user, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

With consumers undergoing a transformation towards plant based or biodegradable products, the market is experiencing momentum from the past few years. Additionally, favorable government policies and ecofriendly raw materials availability in the market will help generate positive gains to the bioplastic textile market size in the near future. Furthermore, massive poisoning caused by synthetic fibers on aquatic life is a prominent reason to switch towards a greener alternative for petroleum-based polyesters used in textiles. Despite passing from wastewater treatment plants, around 40% of microfibers enters rivers and oceans and results in contamination of marine life.

Eco friendly bioplastic raw materials available in the market are probable to attracts the number of players in the market, which in turn is likely to uplift the overall bioplastic textiles market size in the forecast timeframe. Polylactic acid (PLA), being the major raw material in bioplastic textiles production is extracted from corn starch and utilizes almost 65% less energy as compared to petroleum-based plastics. Moreover, the product has an edge of large feedstock availability and easy accessibility. Adding further, bioplastics are compostable and therefore can easily decompose within few weeks, as compared to conventional plastic material which takes almost 500 years to degrade. The aforementioned trends are anticipated to drive the overall bioplastic textile market size in the coming years.

High capital cost associated with the bioplastics production is likely to hinder the overall market size in the forecast timeframe. This is mainly due to the fact that capital cost in bioplastic production is much higher as compared to traditional plastics. Some of the key factors uplifting the bioplastics production cost includes high R&D costs, small scale production, etc. which results in limited utilization of optimization potential of production facilities. However, growing demand for bio-based products due to stringent regulatory parameters along with green credits provided by the government for encouraging sustainable products is likely to generate ample opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bioplastic Textile Market

Bioplastic Textile Market, By Source

According to source, bioplastic textile market size for corn starch stood at over USD 350 million and this is attributable to its wide acceptance as the basic raw material source to produce PLA. The product is ideal for PLA production as it is derived from wheat corn and is completely biodegradable. Apart from being used in PLA manufacturing, corn starch is also utilized in textiles applications. For instance, corn starch is widely applicable as adhesive to improve the resistance during weaving and in printing to improve the consistency, etc. Another feedstock applicable in PLA production is sugarcane which is highly preferred mainly due to its ecofriendly properties, low cost and ease of access. Sugarcane source held a share of close to 25% of the global bioplastic textiles market. Fermentation process is carried out to convert sugarcane into lactic acid, which is later used for producing PLA.

Bioplastic Textile Market, By Material

Based on material, PLA segment of bioplastic textile market has been gaining importance in the textile industry since the last few years and has registered itself as the most used bioplastic in textile manufacturing. Based on volume, the polylactic acid (PLA) segment is said to hold the maximum share of close to 30%. PLA exhibit properties similar to polystyrene and polyethylene and therefore is also considered as a potential substitute for them. Despite of textile industry being ruled by two fibers i.e. polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and cotton, opportunities for PLA to enter the market lies in the inherent properties of PLA coupled with advantage of being derived from natural resources. For instance, PLA can be manufactured both as filament as well as spun yarns and fabrics produced by spurn yarn are quite similar as cotton.

Bio polyester also possess significant share in bioplastic textile market size as it is derived from biological polymers like PLA. Several companies are engaged in making bio polyesters based fabrics. For instance, Mango Materials manufactures bio polyesters from naturally existing biopolymer attained from methane by converting biogas generated from waste into an ecofriendly polymer.

Bioplastic Textile Market, By End-user

End user segment of bioplastic textile market size is dominated by clothing industry accounting for over 48% of the overall market, this is attributed to the presence of large-scale players in the sector. For instance, Puma has launched its bio polyester shirts and Versace has full line of clothing named as Ingeo which is made primarily from corn. Global apparel industry is projected to witness gains of around 4% in 2018. Growth in clothing sector is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Another major end-user segment of bioplastics is home textiles. Bio based products are steadily finding their way in home decor products such as sofas, lamps, etc. and therefore companies are making significant investment to gain edge over its competitors. For instance, Kartell has produced a series of bioplastic products which are also not only part of museums but are also widely applicable in furnishing homes across the globe.

Bioplastic Textile market, By Region

Global bioplastic textile industry size by region, 2018

Europe bioplastic textile market size contributed the major chunk of over 35% of the total industry share, which is mainly due to development of innovative materials in the region and rising demand for ecofriendly and sustainable products coupled with strict government regulations. The regions commitment for the transformation to a greener economy has been accelerating the demand for bioplastic products in Europe. In 2018, several institutions also adopted revised EU waste package policy which aims at promoting the use of bioplastics in all the member states.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness maximum growth potential for bioplastic textiles with gains at 7.5% CAGR, which is encouraged by government initiatives to promote bio-based products, rising consumer awareness for bioplastics followed by increasing bans on traditional plastics. Additionally, growing apparel industry in the region which is supported by increasing online shopping portals mainly in the emerging economies such as China and India are likely to be the key influencer for the market growth in the near future.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bioplastic Textile Market

Bioplastic textile market is in a developing stage and therefore has limited players in the market. However, companies are taking initiatives to move towards greener alternatives for plastics. Major players in this industry are Reebok, Puma, Gucci, Versace, Adidas, Tejin and many others. Companies are keen to adopt new strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, Reebok launched a shoe made from 75% bio-based content. Later, Adidas also launched a shoe which is made up of ocean plastic to compete with Reebok and by diversifying its product portfolio considering sustainable growth.

Industry Viewpoint

Bioplastic textile industry is likely to emerge significantly with the use of PLA and PHA in the market coupled with rising bans on nonbiodegradable plastic products. Europe is largest consumer market for bioplastic textile while Asia Pacific is likely to witness promising growth trends due to stringent government initiatives imposed to promote sustainable business practice in the market to help save environment from the hazardous impact of conventional plastic material.

